18 Furnished Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC

30 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$892
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
864 McNair Street
864 Mcnair Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Located in College Park! - Within walking distance to Winthrop Coliseum is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large yard. It has very spacious rooms, a laundry room, a large back deck and paved driveway.

1 Unit Available
408 Ebenezer Ave Apt D
408 Ebenezer Avenue, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Rent Special! Move in by 1/15/20 get half the first month free! Sleek Renovated townhouse. Unfurnished or furnished option- ideal for students. In walking distance to Winthrop College. 2 bedrooms,1.
13 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$913
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.

1 Unit Available
8212 Long Branch Lane
8212 Long Branch Lane, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1173 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Brookchase HOA in Indian Land, SC, Partially Furnished, 3 Bedrooms (Master on 2nd Level), 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with (Electric Fireplace Panel), Dining Area, Kitchen with Range,

Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

Baxter
1 Unit Available
1098 Drayton Court
1098 Drayton Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1827 sqft
Luxury Corporate Rental in the heart of Baxter Village, Fort Mill, SC. 3 Beds/3.5 Baths/2-Car Garage/All Utilities & HOA included/Fully furnished.
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Brown Road
17 Units Available
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$996
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,481
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
Provincetowne
25 Units Available
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,080
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, yoga studio and billiards table. Within a short distance of I-485 for convenient transportation. Near Ballantyne Country Club.
Ballantyne West
19 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
252 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Meticulously conceived and crafted spaces with thoughtful use of materials ensure an effortless lifestyle. Modern finishes and features that will delight you are waiting as you start your new life at The Capital Club.

1 Unit Available
19 Wright Ave
19 Wright Avenue, York, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2789 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Furnished Home in the Historical District in York, SC, 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.

Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
13225 Savannah Point Drive
13225 Savannah Point Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1817 sqft
Furnished corporate rental/short term rental! Available January-May. Hardwoods in the main living area and stairs. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, gas range, stainless appliances.

Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
11426 Savannah Creek Drive
11426 Savannah Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1425 sqft
Spacious End Unit in Upscale Neighborhood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit town-home has an open style floor plan. The Master bedroom is on the main floor with a TV mount in place.

June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rock Hill rents declined significantly over the past month

Rock Hill rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up significantly by 5.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rock Hill stand at $881 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,028 for a two-bedroom. Rock Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rock Hill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Rock Hill metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Rock Hill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Huntersville, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 4.3%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Rock Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased significantly in Rock Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Rock Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rock Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,028 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 5.1% rise in Rock Hill.
    • While Rock Hill's rents rose significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rock Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Rock Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

