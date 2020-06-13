Apartment List
139 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC with balcony

139 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
$
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
11 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1276 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Rock Hill
3 Units Available
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,317
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
30 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$892
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
408 Ebenezer Ave Apt D
408 Ebenezer Avenue, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Rent Special! Move in by 1/15/20 get half the first month free! Sleek Renovated townhouse. Unfurnished or furnished option- ideal for students. In walking distance to Winthrop College. 2 bedrooms,1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Wakefield Way
1647 Wakefield Way, Rock Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2500 sqft
Large 4 br, 2.5 bath home in Rock Hill - This beautiful brick home is everything you've been searching for! The main level is an open concept floor plan with a covered rocking chair front porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
864 McNair Street
864 Mcnair Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Located in College Park! - Within walking distance to Winthrop Coliseum is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large yard. It has very spacious rooms, a laundry room, a large back deck and paved driveway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1635 Cedar View Court
1635 Cedarview Ct, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Condo Located in Rock Hill, SC close to I-77, Restaurants and Shopping, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Counter Microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rawlinson
1 Unit Available
657 Montgomery Dr
657 Montgomery Drive, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1109 sqft
657 Montgomery Dr Available 06/19/20 Ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rock Hill - This wonderful home is located at 657 Montgomery Drive, Rock Hill, SC in the Mabry Park subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Pickens Ct
403 Pickens Court, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1404 sqft
Cute Cottage - Cute as a button, full brick home on a corner lot. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or the covered back patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Liberty Bell Court
1224 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1224 Liberty Bell Court Available 07/10/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located near Winthrop University in Rock Hill,SC, Jasper Model, 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
737 Atherton Way
737 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Townhome in Atherton Place near Manchester Park! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Atherton Way
708 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
708 Atherton Way Available 07/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhouse in Atherton Way in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to I-77 Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants, 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1157 Cedar Grove Lane
1157 Cedar Grove Lane, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1157 Cedar Grove Lane Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Large Fenced In Backyard! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, kitchen, & breakfast area. There is central A/C & gas heat.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
322 Frayser Street
322 Frayser Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
322 Frayser Street Available 07/10/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom Home, Centrally Located Minutes From Downtown! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, eat-in kitchen, and utility space. It has gas heat and central A/C.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
449 Jackson Street
449 Jackson Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
449 Jackson Street Available 07/03/20 2 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room in Park Setting!! - Located across from Confederate Park, this charming home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Atherton Way
625 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
625 Atherton Way Available 07/01/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, SC , 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1792 G Ebenezer Road
1792 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
932 sqft
1792 G Ebenezer Road Available 07/03/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Upstairs Condo Located off Ebenezer Road, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer/Dryer, Deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rock Hill, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rock Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

