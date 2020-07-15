Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM

8 Studio Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1442 Riverview Road
1442 Riverview Road, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
$825
640 sqft
Charming studio apartment, located conveniently to shopping, dining and much more. Newly installed luxury vinyl flooring, fresh paint and ready for move in! Full bath and an abundance of storage throughout. This is a must see!

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
420 Dave Lyle Boulevard
420 Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
$3,500
3750 sqft
Commercial building on .44 acres available for Lease Minimum 1yr.This location has everything you could ask for, high traffic count, high visibility, easy access from I-77, walk-ability to Downtown District, ample parking and outside space.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
302 Tom Hall Street
302 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, SC
Studio
$600
210 sqft
COMMERCIAL, COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE! Unique opportunity to lease office space near Main St. in the Historic District of Ft. Mill. This property is located on Tom Hall St., and is less than 2 minutes from downtown Ft. Mill.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
6247 Campbell Road
6247 Campbell Road, York County, SC
Studio
$7,500
60000 sqft
60,000 Square foot Warehouse for Lease. 2 bathrooms in office area and 2 bathrooms in warehouse area. Approx. 10 acres for warehouse space and parking. Sidewalk to offices. Contact Rusty Hill at 704-361-9649 for Leasing inquires.
Results within 10 miles of Rock Hill
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
205 Units Available
The Court at Redstone
3000 Fast Lane, India Hook, SC
Studio
$1,040
644 sqft
At The Court at Redstone we understand the importance of a healthy and effortless work-life balance. With thoughtfully designed spaces and features, you will enjoy the lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,110
594 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Provincetowne
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,055
622 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, yoga studio and billiards table. Within a short distance of I-485 for convenient transportation. Near Ballantyne Country Club.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Ballantyne West
10333 Providence Road West
10333 Providence Road West, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,200
610 sqft
870 sq ft Studio is located in the heart of the Ballantyne area. You have large living room/bedroom, large sun room, kitchen and bathroom. Nice backyard Studio comes with all included amenities, water, electric, HVAC, and internet cable.

July 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rock Hill rents decline sharply over the past month

Rock Hill rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rock Hill stand at $876 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Rock Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Rock Hill, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Rock Hill metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Rock Hill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Huntersville, Rock Hill, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.0%, 3.7%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Rock Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Rock Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Rock Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rock Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,022 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rock Hill's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rock Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Rock Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

