Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments dog park e-payments internet cafe online portal

Find balance, happiness, and opportunity at Brookstone in Rock Hill. Let comfort and convenience surround you. Living in our community means you have access to city life and opportunity, as well as a home where you can refresh your mind and soul.



Brookstone in Rock Hill offers lush landscaping and beautifully manicured gardens for the ultimate living experience. Take a swim in our sparkling resort-style pool. Join a group of friends and play volleyball in our premier sand volleyball court, or connect with other dog lovers at our friendly bark park.