Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

Brookstone

1800 Marett Blvd · (803) 373-1948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1256-303 · Avail. Sep 14

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 1276-208 · Avail. Sep 15

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 1961-306 · Avail. Aug 14

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1864-202 · Avail. Sep 14

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookstone.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
Find balance, happiness, and opportunity at Brookstone in Rock Hill. Let comfort and convenience surround you. Living in our community means you have access to city life and opportunity, as well as a home where you can refresh your mind and soul.\n\nBrookstone in Rock Hill offers lush landscaping and beautifully manicured gardens for the ultimate living experience. Take a swim in our sparkling resort-style pool. Join a group of friends and play volleyball in our premier sand volleyball court, or connect with other dog lovers at our friendly bark park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, 45 lb weight limit.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookstone have any available units?
Brookstone has 8 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookstone have?
Some of Brookstone's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookstone currently offering any rent specials?
Brookstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookstone is pet friendly.
Does Brookstone offer parking?
Yes, Brookstone offers parking.
Does Brookstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookstone have a pool?
Yes, Brookstone has a pool.
Does Brookstone have accessible units?
No, Brookstone does not have accessible units.
Does Brookstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookstone has units with dishwashers.
