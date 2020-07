Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Now Open! In the heart of Rock Hills vibrant downtown, The Anderson, nestled between work and play, is full of possibility. Experience high-quality living with luxury amenities and convenience right outside your door. Youre on the verge of discovering Rock Hill join us. The Anderson embodies opportunity opportunity to explore, relax and live. With more than 30 restaurants, bars and local entertainment around the corner, choose your lifestyle. Apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and large closets.