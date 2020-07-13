Apartment List
/
SC
/
rock hill
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC with pool

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$959
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
26 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,029
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
5 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
2 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with spectacular finishes. Enjoy a fitness center and two courtyards on site. Close to Winthrop University. Easy access to I-77. Near Rock Hill Galleria for convenient shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1305 Penny Oaks Cove
1305 Penny Oaks Cove, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1305 Penny Oaks Cove Available 07/31/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Lexington Commons Parkway off of Celanese Road in Rock Hill, very close to I-77, Lots of Shopping, Local Restaurants, Riverwalk Park and the

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Rawlinson
657 Montgomery Dr
657 Montgomery Drive, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1109 sqft
Ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rock Hill - This wonderful home is located at 657 Montgomery Drive, Rock Hill, SC in the Mabry Park subdivision. The house is a ranch with vaulted ceilings in the living room and a gas log fireplace.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
520 Gentle Breeze Lane
520 Gentle Breeze Lane, Rock Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1734 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,734 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1748 Chamberside Drive
1748 Chamberside Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1228 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Nice Townhome Located in Atherton Way in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms (Both Located Upstairs -Master Suites), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
Waterstone
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
East Tega Cay
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Baxter
338 Third Baxter Street
338 Third Baxter Street, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
4012 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Baxter
3010 Colonel Springs Way
3010 Colonel Springs Way, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2172 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Home with a Wide Southern Wrap Porch on a Quiet Corner. Flowing hardwoods on main, plantation shutters and newer appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
East Tega Cay
317 Annatto Way
317 Annatto Way, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2270 sqft
Stunning split-bedroom ranch home in Tega Cay's Lake Ridge--amenities galore include community pool, tennis, fitness center and more! This lovely home is packed with upgrades and offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
11514 Fernleigh Place
11514 Fernleigh Place, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3643 sqft
SC side of desirable Bridgemill subdivision--a John Wieland community boasting 2 pools, a 7000 s.f. clubhouse & more! Superb 3627 s.f. home offers 4 BRs + HUGE LOFT and 3.5 baths. (Pics will be added once vacated.) All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
252 Tail Race Ln
252 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Highly sought after Fort Mill THREE bedroom townhome with 2.5 bath and GARAGE. It's move-in ready! There is an open kitchen with nice black appliances & tons of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with x-l walk in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Springfield
1555 Paddock Club Lane
1555 Paddock Club Lane, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,185
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact community directly at 803-339-4549. Studio Apartment. Home sweet home at Berkshire Fort Mill lands you in the beautiful town of Fort Mill, SC.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.

July 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Rock Hill rents decline sharply over the past month

Rock Hill rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rock Hill stand at $876 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Rock Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Rock Hill, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Rock Hill metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Rock Hill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Huntersville, Rock Hill, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.0%, 3.7%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Rock Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Rock Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Rock Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rock Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,022 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rock Hill's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rock Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Rock Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRock Hill 3 BedroomsRock Hill Accessible ApartmentsRock Hill Apartments with Balcony
    Rock Hill Apartments with GarageRock Hill Apartments with GymRock Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRock Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRock Hill Apartments with Parking
    Rock Hill Apartments with PoolRock Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerRock Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsRock Hill Furnished ApartmentsRock Hill Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
    Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
    Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Waterstone

    Apartments Near Colleges

    York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
    Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
    Catawba College