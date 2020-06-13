Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

126 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC

Finding an apartment in Rock Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Rock Hill
2 Units Available
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,321
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
4 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
11 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1276 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
30 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$892
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with spectacular finishes. Enjoy a fitness center and two courtyards on site. Close to Winthrop University. Easy access to I-77. Near Rock Hill Galleria for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1224 Liberty Bell Court
1224 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1224 Liberty Bell Court Available 07/10/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located near Winthrop University in Rock Hill,SC, Jasper Model, 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1635 Cedar View Court
1635 Cedarview Ct, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Condo Located in Rock Hill, SC close to I-77, Restaurants and Shopping, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Counter Microwave.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Town
1 Unit Available
653 A East Main Street
653 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
653 A East Main Street Available 07/01/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Apartment (House) Downstairs Unit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
737 Atherton Way
737 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Townhome in Atherton Place near Manchester Park! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Atherton Way
625 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
625 Atherton Way Available 07/01/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, SC , 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1639 Chamberside Drive
1639 Chamberside Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1639 Chamberside Drive Available 07/06/20 End-Unit Townhome in Atherton Place! - This large beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
408 Ebenezer Ave Apt D
408 Ebenezer Avenue, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Rent Special! Move in by 1/15/20 get half the first month free! Sleek Renovated townhouse. Unfurnished or furnished option- ideal for students. In walking distance to Winthrop College. 2 bedrooms,1.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1255 Eden Terrace
1255 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1255 Eden Terrace Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located across the street from Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC, Very Convenient to I-77.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1748 Chamberside Drive
1748 Chamberside Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1228 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Nice Townhome Located in Atherton Way in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms (Both Located Upstairs -Master Suites), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
1106 Cherry Meadow Lane
1106 Cherry Meadow Lane, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Exclusively Offered By Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Duplex Located in Rock Hill, close to Winthrop and I-77, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Back Deck. No Smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Rock Hill

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2132 Mt Holly Road
2132 Mount Holly Road, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2132 Mt Holly Road Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offerred by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Brick Ranch House Located close to I-77 in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room w/ Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen w/ Range & Dishwasher.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive
1854 Sapphire Meadow Dr, Fort Mill, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2934 sqft
Remarkable 5 Bedroom 3 Full and 1/2 Bath Arts and Crafts inspired home in Desirable Waterside at the Catawaba. Lovely Plank flooring in the main level with formal dining and living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rock Hill, SC

Finding an apartment in Rock Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

