89 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC with washer-dryer

$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
4 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Downtown Rock Hill
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
2 Units Available
Downtown Rock Hill
139 Main
139 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,554
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, spacious apartments with large windows, 10-foot ceilings, and plank wood flooring. Located in downtown Charlotte, close to cultural attractions like the Old Town Amphitheater. Controlled access, private balconies, and tiled backsplashes in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
2 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Winthrop University
917 College Ave Ext
917 College Avenue Ext, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
917 College Ave Ext Available 07/20/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute House within walking distance to Winthrop University, Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, Living Room (Fireplace non operational), Eat In Kitchen with Range,

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
864 McNair Street
864 Mcnair Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Located in College Park! - Within walking distance to Winthrop Coliseum is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large yard. It has very spacious rooms, a laundry room, a large back deck and paved driveway.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1792 G Ebenezer Road
1792 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
932 sqft
1792 G Ebenezer Road Available 08/10/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Upstairs Condo Located off Ebenezer Road, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer/Dryer, Deck.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1054 Park Meadow Drive
1054 Park Meadow Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has been freshly painted is near Cherry Park. It has a living room, dining area, and a laundry area with full size washer/dryer (as-is).

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1224 Liberty Bell Court
1224 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1224 Liberty Bell Court Available 07/26/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located near Winthrop University in Rock Hill,SC, Jasper Model, 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
1370 McDow Drive
1370 Mcdow Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Nicely Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathrooms apts in Rock Hill. COMING SOON, AUGUST 1ST! 1370 McDow Drive. Features: New granite counter tops White stone backsplash in the kitchen Hard-surface and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1241 Liberty Bell Court
1241 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1181 sqft
Super nice town home with new neutral paint, gleaming hardwood flooring, new tile floors in kitchen and baths. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
807 Digby Road
807 Digby Rd, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1715 sqft
807 Digby Road Available 08/07/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Country Mill Ranch Home Located in Rock Hill, SC in the Riverwalk Riverfront Community that offers a distinctive outdoor lifestyle which is situated on more than 1,000 acres

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1140 Constitution Park Boulevard
1140 Constitution Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1140 Constitution Park Boulevard Available 08/10/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Rock Hill, SC very close to Winthrop University, 2 Master Bedrooms (Both Upstairs), 2.
Results within 1 mile of Rock Hill

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
257 Arbor Court
257 Arbor Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1595 sqft
257 Arbor Court Available 07/20/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Back Yard! - Three bedroom, two bathroom, brick home with fenced in back yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Allison Creek Road
4640 Allison Creek Road, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Front 2 Bedroom Home on Beautiful Lake Wylie with a Dock and Boat Lift - Overlooking Big Allison Creek on Lake Wylie, this home boasts 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms an additional room for an office and a loft area.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
East Tega Cay
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
400 Wellridge Drive
400 Wellridge Dr, Riverview, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2603 sqft
Built in (2017) this Beautiful 2-Story Home is situated on a Wooded Lot at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Family Neighborhood of Well Ridge in Ft. Mill, SC. This Family Home was built and Owner Occupied, Work Related Move to Florida.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Pleasant Hill Road
16446 Doves Canyon Ln
16446 Doves Canyon Lane, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisades country club - Property Id: 298085 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298085 Property Id 298085 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5859369)

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tega Cay
27041 Tidal Way
27041 Tidal Way, Tega Cay, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute 2 Story House Located in Tega Cay, SC off of Catamaran Drive, 2 Bedrooms (Upstairs), 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7380 Sun Dance Drive
7380 Sun Dance Drive, Lancaster County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1276 sqft
Newly refreshed townhome available August 1 in desirable Hanover Place community. Conveniently located in nearby to Ballantyne Indian Land.

July 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rock Hill rents decline sharply over the past month

Rock Hill rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rock Hill stand at $876 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Rock Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Rock Hill, but trends across other cities in the metro have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Rock Hill metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Rock Hill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Huntersville, Rock Hill, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.0%, 3.7%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Rock Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Rock Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Rock Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rock Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,022 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Rock Hill's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rock Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Rock Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

