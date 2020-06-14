Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC with garage

Rock Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Rock Hill
2 Units Available
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,321
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
3 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
11 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1276 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
30 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$892
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1647 Wakefield Way
1647 Wakefield Way, Rock Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2500 sqft
Large 4 br, 2.5 bath home in Rock Hill - This beautiful brick home is everything you've been searching for! The main level is an open concept floor plan with a covered rocking chair front porch.

1 of 12

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
Laurel Creek
1 Unit Available
1300 Goldsboro Court
1300 Goldsboro Court, Rock Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 Goldsboro Court in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Rock Hill

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
521 Common Raven Court
521 Common Raven Ct, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1729 sqft
Amazing end unit in Waterside at the Caawba. Big spaces, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. Granite counters and beautiful floors. Shiplap accents give it so much style.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$913
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Tega Cay
14 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
252 Tail Race Ln
252 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
Highly sought after Fort Mill THREE bedroom townhome with 2.5 bath and GARAGE. It's move-in ready! There is an open kitchen with nice black appliances & tons of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with x-l walk in closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
313 Thornhill St
313 Thornhill Street, Fort Mill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2910 sqft
APPLICATION UNDER REVIEW - CALL OFFICE FOR UPDATES.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
250 Tail Race Ln
250 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Beautiful Fort Mill town home. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with HUGE LOFT area and GARAGE , open kitchen with nice black appliances & lots of cabinet space, porch and patio, crown molding, washer & dryer incld.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
909 Murphy Court
909 Murphy Ct, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1641 sqft
Welcome Home!!! 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Jones Branch Estates community. Open floor plan. Formal living room, eat in kitchen. First floor has wide plank flooring. 3 bedroom upstairs. Oversized master bedroom with large walk in closet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
437 Garden Grove Road
437 Garden Grove Road, York County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3200 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Single Family Home Located on a corner lot in the Spicewoods Development off of Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill, SC, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
338 Third Baxter Street
338 Third Baxter Street, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
4012 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2014 Felts Pkwy
2014 Felts Parkway, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2240 sqft
2014 Felts Pkwy Available 07/05/20 New Home in the Massey Subdivision of Fort Mill, SC - The home is located in the highly desirable subdivision of Massey in Fort Mill, SC. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
1098 Drayton Court
1098 Drayton Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1827 sqft
Luxury Corporate Rental in the heart of Baxter Village, Fort Mill, SC. 3 Beds/3.5 Baths/2-Car Garage/All Utilities & HOA included/Fully furnished.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
405 Halyard Lane
405 Halyard Lane, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2175 sqft
Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Waterstone
1 Unit Available
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
End Unit, Granite Counters, Hardwoods on main floor, Stainless Appliances, Fireplace, recent Range, Microwave, one Car Garage with automatic opener.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

