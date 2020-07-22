/
Last updated July 22 2020
277 Apartments for rent in Waterstone, Rock Hill, SC
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$921
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
2133 Midnight Blue Lane
2133 Midnight Blue Lane, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1467 sqft
Waterstone - Great townhome. Fresh paint. Granite, back splash and SS appliances. Back patio with yard area backs up to trees. Large master. (RLNE4799040)
1905 Travertine Lane
1905 Travertine Lane, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located in Waterstone in Fort Mill, SC. Hwy 160/Gold Hill Road, Close to I-77, 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Waterstone
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
920 Stockbridge Drive
920 Stockbridge Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact community directly mention MLS Marketing as lead source to receive any specials currently offered- (803) 228-0532. The Arbors at Fort Mill is open! Contact community for specials and promotions.
Results within 5 miles of Waterstone
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1203 sqft
A modern community within a short walk to area amenities. On-site pet park, bike rack, salt water pool, and fitness center. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and open floor plans.
Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1353 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans offer open kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Located off Gold Hill Road and I-77. Short drive to Charlotte, Ballantyne, Pineville, Rock City, Tega City and Indian land.
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,187
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
Spacious floor plans with plush carpeting, kitchen islands, crown moulding and dishwashers. Easy access to dining, shopping and grocery centers. Convenient access to I-77, I-485 and Hwy 160.
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$873
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets. Ample on-site amenities, including a courtyard, tennis court and car wash area. Just minutes from McDowell Nature Preserve. Easy access to I-485.
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1192 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1399 sqft
This upscale community is near area highways and shopping. Apartments feature built-in computer desks, double sinks, and private patios or balconies. On-site pool, car care center, fitness center, and clubhouse.
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
996 sqft
Route 49 provides this property with several dining, entertainment and shopping options. The units in this community have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets and extra storage. There's an on-site tennis court and pool.
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
19013 Kailua Circle
19013 Kailua Circle, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1850 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Lake House with Beautiful Views Located in Tega Cay, SC 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Open Floor Plan with Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace (Gas Logs), Eat In Kitchen with Electric Range,
9506 Glenburn Lane
9506 Glenburn Ln, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1895 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Move-In Ready Town-home! - Property Id: 309084 Meticulously owned and maintained townhome that's move-in ready! Available for rent 7/24/2020. 12 month or greater leasing agreement. $2,000 per month.
