Apartment List
/
SC
/
rock hill
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:07 PM

73 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rock Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Rock Hill
4 Units Available
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,282
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
3 Units Available
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the life you have dreamed of at Whisper Creek.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with spectacular finishes. Enjoy a fitness center and two courtyards on site. Close to Winthrop University. Easy access to I-77. Near Rock Hill Galleria for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
3 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
864 McNair Street
864 Mcnair Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Located in College Park! - Within walking distance to Winthrop Coliseum is this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a large yard. It has very spacious rooms, a laundry room, a large back deck and paved driveway.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Richmond Drive - Beaty Estate
1 Unit Available
1034 Charlotte Ave.
1034 Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 Charlotte Ave. Available 06/26/20 Convenient Large 3 Bedroom House - This recently renovated and spacious 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
449 Jackson Street
449 Jackson Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
449 Jackson Street Available 07/03/20 2 Bedrooms Plus Bonus Room in Park Setting!! - Located across from Confederate Park, this charming home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
408 Ebenezer Ave Apt D
408 Ebenezer Avenue, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Rent Special! Move in by 1/15/20 get half the first month free! Sleek Renovated townhouse. Unfurnished or furnished option- ideal for students. In walking distance to Winthrop College. 2 bedrooms,1.
Results within 1 mile of Rock Hill

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4322 Deer Run
4322 Deer Run, Newport, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Two-Story Home in Wood Forest!! - Desirable two-story home in an established neighborhood with 4 bedrooms 2.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2014 Felts Pkwy
2014 Felts Parkway, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2240 sqft
2014 Felts Pkwy Available 07/05/20 New Home in the Massey Subdivision of Fort Mill, SC - The home is located in the highly desirable subdivision of Massey in Fort Mill, SC. This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baxter
1 Unit Available
338 Third Baxter Street
338 Third Baxter Street, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
4012 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large Three Story Home Located in Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC,Very Close to I-77/Charlotte. Local Shops and Restaurants 1/2 Blocks from Town Center and Library, 2 Blocks from YMCA.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
313 Thornhill St
313 Thornhill Street, Fort Mill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2910 sqft
APPLICATION UNDER REVIEW - CALL OFFICE FOR UPDATES.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Tega Cay
1 Unit Available
405 Halyard Lane
405 Halyard Lane, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2175 sqft
Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent a fabulous end-unit 2100 sqft+ townhouse in the amazing community of Lake Shore! This unit features spectacular upgrades throughout including crown molding, plantation shutters, wood floors, stainless steel

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
317 Tylers Way
317 Tylers Way, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Nice 2BR 2BA, wood laminate floors in living/dining, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Disposer. Both baths have tub/shower. Washer & Dryer connections. small storage outside, fenced back yard, Concrete drive for two vehicles.

1 of 43

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Nims Spring Drive
105 Nims Spring Drive, Fort Mill, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2550 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Home Located at a quiet cul-de-sac in the White Grove Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC, 5 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.
Results within 10 miles of Rock Hill
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
9 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1405 sqft
Winter Storage Specials! Hurry in today for our LOOK-N-Lease Admin & App fees special, $500 and 1-Month Free* Select units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Whiteoak
45 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rock Hill, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rock Hill renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRock Hill 3 BedroomsRock Hill Accessible ApartmentsRock Hill Apartments with Balcony
Rock Hill Apartments with GarageRock Hill Apartments with GymRock Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRock Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Apartments with Pool
Rock Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerRock Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsRock Hill Furnished ApartmentsRock Hill Pet Friendly PlacesRock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College