Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

150 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
30 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1269 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1182 sqft
Minutes from Winthrop University. Energy-efficient apartments with breakfast bars, garden soaking tubs and modern appliances. On-site entertainment lounge, fitness center, saltwater swimming pool and social lawn with games. Garages and storage units available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chandler Commons Townhomes in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
11 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1276 sqft
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Wakefield Way
1647 Wakefield Way, Rock Hill, SC
Large 4 br, 2.5 bath home in Rock Hill - This beautiful brick home is everything you've been searching for! The main level is an open concept floor plan with a covered rocking chair front porch.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond Drive - Beaty Estate
1 Unit Available
1034 Charlotte Ave.
1034 Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 Charlotte Ave. Available 06/26/20 Convenient Large 3 Bedroom House - This recently renovated and spacious 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rawlinson
1 Unit Available
657 Montgomery Dr
657 Montgomery Drive, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1109 sqft
657 Montgomery Dr Available 06/19/20 Ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rock Hill - This wonderful home is located at 657 Montgomery Drive, Rock Hill, SC in the Mabry Park subdivision.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
403 Pickens Ct
403 Pickens Court, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1404 sqft
Cute Cottage - Cute as a button, full brick home on a corner lot. Enjoy the rocking chair front porch or the covered back patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Town
1 Unit Available
653 A East Main Street
653 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
653 A East Main Street Available 07/01/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Apartment (House) Downstairs Unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1157 Cedar Grove Lane
1157 Cedar Grove Lane, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1157 Cedar Grove Lane Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Large Fenced In Backyard! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, kitchen, & breakfast area. There is central A/C & gas heat.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
921 McDow Drive
921 Mcdow Drive, Rock Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
921 McDow Drive Available 05/22/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, and dining room. It has gas heat and central air. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl.

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
Laurel Creek
1 Unit Available
1300 Goldsboro Court
1300 Goldsboro Court, Rock Hill, SC
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 Goldsboro Court in Rock Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Rock Hill

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4322 Deer Run
4322 Deer Run, Newport, SC
Large Two-Story Home in Wood Forest!! - Desirable two-story home in an established neighborhood with 4 bedrooms 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
521 Common Raven Court
521 Common Raven Ct, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1729 sqft
Amazing end unit in Waterside at the Caawba. Big spaces, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. Granite counters and beautiful floors. Shiplap accents give it so much style.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1854 Sapphire Meadow Drive
1854 Sapphire Meadow Dr, Fort Mill, SC
Remarkable 5 Bedroom 3 Full and 1/2 Bath Arts and Crafts inspired home in Desirable Waterside at the Catawaba. Lovely Plank flooring in the main level with formal dining and living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1195 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
Waterstone
38 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1272 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
East Tega Cay
17 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1560 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1375 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Wellridge Drive
400 Wellridge Dr, Riverview, SC
Beautiful 2-Story 4br/2.5bth Home in Well Ridge Ft. Mill - Built in (2017) this Beautiful 2-Story Home is situated on a Wooded Lot at the end of a Quiet Cul-de-Sac in the Family Neighborhood of Well Ridge in Ft. Mill, SC.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
437 Garden Grove Road
437 Garden Grove Road, York County, SC
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Single Family Home Located on a corner lot in the Spicewoods Development off of Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill, SC, 4 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
126 Blandina Court
126 Blandina Court, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1797 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rock Hill rents declined significantly over the past month

Rock Hill rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up significantly by 5.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rock Hill stand at $881 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,028 for a two-bedroom. Rock Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rock Hill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Rock Hill metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Rock Hill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Huntersville, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 4.3%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Rock Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased significantly in Rock Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Rock Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rock Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,028 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 5.1% rise in Rock Hill.
    • While Rock Hill's rents rose significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rock Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Rock Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

