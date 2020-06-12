Apartment List
/
SC
/
rock hill
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM

76 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
35 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
31 Units Available
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1100 sqft
Nestled into a wooded, park-like area for incredible views. Numerous on-site amenities, including 24-hour gym, car wash area, clubhouse and pool. Ample features including internet cafe and playground for the kids. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Rock Hill
3 Units Available
The Anderson
108 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1043 sqft
Near area bars, restaurants and entertainment. Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage. Open floor plans. On-site fitness room. Large windows with ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1057 sqft
Looking for a unique community that you will be proud to call home? You've found it! Our beautifully designed apartment homes are surrounded by a variety of shopping centers, restaurants, and entertainment spots.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1011 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
4 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1167 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
884 sqft
Cozy homes with spectacular finishes. Enjoy a fitness center and two courtyards on site. Close to Winthrop University. Easy access to I-77. Near Rock Hill Galleria for convenient shopping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
556 Flint Street
556 Flint Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - House Located in Downtown Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Office, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum occupants 4. (RLNE5839945)

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
856 Dillard Road
856 Dillard Road, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
856 Dillard Road Available 07/24/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute End Townhome Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, Very Close to I-77, Shopping & Restaurants. Close to Charlotte and Columbia. 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Liberty Bell Court
1224 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1224 Liberty Bell Court Available 07/10/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Townhome Located near Winthrop University in Rock Hill,SC, Jasper Model, 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
737 Atherton Way
737 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Townhome in Atherton Place near Manchester Park! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Atherton Way
708 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
708 Atherton Way Available 07/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhouse in Atherton Way in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to I-77 Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants, 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1639 Chamberside Drive
1639 Chamberside Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1639 Chamberside Drive Available 07/06/20 End-Unit Townhome in Atherton Place! - This large beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town-home has a living room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry closet.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Atherton Way
625 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
625 Atherton Way Available 07/01/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Atherton Place in Rock Hill, SC , 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1255 Eden Terrace
1255 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1255 Eden Terrace Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located across the street from Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC, Very Convenient to I-77.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1748 Chamberside Drive
1748 Chamberside Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1228 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Nice Townhome Located in Atherton Way in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms (Both Located Upstairs -Master Suites), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
1106 Cherry Meadow Lane
1106 Cherry Meadow Lane, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Exclusively Offered By Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Duplex Located in Rock Hill, close to Winthrop and I-77, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Back Deck. No Smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Rock Hill

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4640 Allison Creek Road
4640 Allison Creek Road, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Lake Front 2 Bedroom Home on Beautiful Lake Wylie with a Dock and Boat Lift - Overlooking Big Allison Creek on Lake Wylie, this home boasts 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms an additional room for an office and a loft area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2132 Mt Holly Road
2132 Mount Holly Road, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2132 Mt Holly Road Available 07/10/20 Exclusively offerred by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Brick Ranch House Located close to I-77 in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room w/ Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen w/ Range & Dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Hill
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Waterstone
37 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
East Tega Cay
16 Units Available
Revere Tega Cay
260 North Revere Cv, Tega Cay, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1263 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and well-equipped kitchens. Located near Fort Mill, Learning Links of the Carolinas and Compton Academy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
993 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
250 Tail Race Ln
250 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Beautiful Fort Mill town home. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with HUGE LOFT area and GARAGE , open kitchen with nice black appliances & lots of cabinet space, porch and patio, crown molding, washer & dryer incld.

June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rock Hill Rent Report. Rock Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rock Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Rock Hill rents declined significantly over the past month

Rock Hill rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up significantly by 5.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rock Hill stand at $881 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,028 for a two-bedroom. Rock Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rock Hill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Rock Hill metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Rock Hill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Huntersville, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 4.3%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Rock Hill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased significantly in Rock Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Rock Hill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rock Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,028 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 5.1% rise in Rock Hill.
    • While Rock Hill's rents rose significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rock Hill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Rock Hill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRock Hill 3 BedroomsRock Hill Accessible ApartmentsRock Hill Apartments with Balcony
    Rock Hill Apartments with GarageRock Hill Apartments with GymRock Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRock Hill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Apartments with Pool
    Rock Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerRock Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsRock Hill Furnished ApartmentsRock Hill Pet Friendly PlacesRock Hill Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
    Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
    Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Waterstone

    Apartments Near Colleges

    York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
    Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
    Catawba College