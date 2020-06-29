Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1046 PARK AVENUE EXT
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1046 PARK AVENUE EXT
1046 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1046 Park Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4938089)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT have any available units?
1046 PARK AVENUE EXT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rock Hill, SC
.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rock Hill Rent Report
.
Is 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT currently offering any rent specials?
1046 PARK AVENUE EXT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT pet-friendly?
No, 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rock Hill
.
Does 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT offer parking?
No, 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT does not offer parking.
Does 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT have a pool?
No, 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT does not have a pool.
Does 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT have accessible units?
No, 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 PARK AVENUE EXT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Similar Pages
Rock Hill 1 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill Apartments with Parking
Rock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Spartanburg, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Shelby, NC
Belmont, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Waterstone
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Winthrop University
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
Catawba College