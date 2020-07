Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments dog park e-payments internet access online portal

The Oaks at Dutchman Creek is My Niche Apartments most recent acquisition. Formerly known as Northwoods Apartments, the property features 76 two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in a desirable and walkable Rock Hill location, just 1-mile from I-77. My Niche Apartments is currently upgrading the unit finishes and amenities to make The Oaks one of Rock Hill's best apartment communities.