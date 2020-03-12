All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

308 Mallard Court

308 Mallard Court · (843) 708-2529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

308 Mallard Court, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1554 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This is a gorgeous two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome located in Mallard Lakes in Southern Mount Pleasant. The community is minutes away from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter and a variety of restaurants. This rental home comes equipped with beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, extra family room with attractive tile flooring and a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and a back patio with a privacy fence. Tenants will have access to the community swimming pool, which overlooks a pond and relaxing fountain. Pets are permitted with owner approval and applicable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Mallard Court have any available units?
308 Mallard Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Mallard Court have?
Some of 308 Mallard Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Mallard Court currently offering any rent specials?
308 Mallard Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Mallard Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Mallard Court is pet friendly.
Does 308 Mallard Court offer parking?
Yes, 308 Mallard Court does offer parking.
Does 308 Mallard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Mallard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Mallard Court have a pool?
Yes, 308 Mallard Court has a pool.
Does 308 Mallard Court have accessible units?
No, 308 Mallard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Mallard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Mallard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Mallard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Mallard Court does not have units with air conditioning.
