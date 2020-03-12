308 Mallard Court

Amenities

This is a gorgeous two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome located in Mallard Lakes in Southern Mount Pleasant. The community is minutes away from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter and a variety of restaurants. This rental home comes equipped with beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, extra family room with attractive tile flooring and a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and a back patio with a privacy fence. Tenants will have access to the community swimming pool, which overlooks a pond and relaxing fountain. Pets are permitted with owner approval and applicable pet fee.