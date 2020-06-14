Apartment List
142 Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Pleasant renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
24 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
126 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,092
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
42 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,127
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,242
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
43 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,317
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,373
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1191 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,145
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:50am
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,090
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
73 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1053 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1166 S Shadow Drive
1166 Shadow Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1040 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 BR Mt Pleasant Home Available 7/1 - Property Id: 288073 This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in Mt Pleasant off of Chuck Dawley.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
277 Alexandra Drive
277 Alexandra Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1217 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom condo at base of Ravenel Bridge - Property Id: 295996 Great location in Charleston, SC. Updated 3 bedroom condo at the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Belle Hall Plantation
1 Unit Available
390 Antebellum Ln
390 Antebellum Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1751 sqft
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!!** Beautiful, 3bed/2bath, single story home in the popular Belle Hall neighborhood of Mt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
806 Abcaw Way
806 Abcaw Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1345 sqft
806 Abcaw Way Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Home with Fireplace and Fenced Yard in Mt Pleasant - Charming brick ranch in the heart of Mt. Pleasant only minutes away from downtown Historic Charleston, Isle of Palms, or Daniel Island.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
985 Sea Gull Dr
985 Sea Gull Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2211 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Don`t miss this adorable three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch style home in Shemwood II, a waterfront community in Old Mt. Pleasant. Convenient to Shem Creek, Sullivan's Island, downtown, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Hamlin Plantation
1 Unit Available
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Park West
1 Unit Available
1809 Basildon Rd
1809 Basildon Road, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
Two bedroom condo located in the popular Park West Subdivision. Condo boasts brand new flooring and paint! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a spacious eat-up breakfast bar.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1022 Rosewood Ln
1022 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
767 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom, 2nd floor condo in the gated Southampton Pointe. One of the best units donning a spacious porch that is accessible from the living room and bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1384 Thayer Hall Drive
1384 Thayer Hall Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1000 sqft
Treasured Home in Mt Pleasant 2 bedroom 2 baths, hardwood floors, open living, kitchen and dining room area great for entertaining, large privacy fenced yard with patio on corner lot. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1970 Oak Tree Lane
1970 Oak Tree Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1508 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Sweetgrass of Mt. Pleasant. Large kitchen with white cabinet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops open to a large living area with hardwood floors and gas fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2028 Prospect Hill Dr
2028 Prospect Hill Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2003 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Park West
1 Unit Available
1465 Clarendon Way
1465 Clarendon Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
2337 sqft
Beautiful brick house. High ceiling. New HVAC, system, cool house in the summer. Entire house was freshly painted. New roof and hardwood floor was installed for two years. Large and comfortable bedrooms. Master bedroom down.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1129 Village Creek Lane #2
1129 Village Creek Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Well maintained condo in the center of Mt. Pleasant. Village Creek is a quiet complex with quick access to Hwy 17, I 26 and I 526. Interior has light neutral colors.
City Guide for Mount Pleasant, SC

"Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina in the morning..."- (Gus Kahn and Walter Donaldson, "Carolina in the Morning")

South Carolina, morning, evening, or night is very fine indeed in the community of Mount Pleasant. Just across the harbor from historic Charleston, Mount Pleasant is easy on the eyes, with its biking and hiking paths bordering Charleston Harbor along the Arthur D. Ravenel Bridge. From the lush Palmetto Islands State Park to the luxurious golf courses, the outdoor life is easy and lovely. Mount Pleasant looks across lovely Charleston Harbor at Charleston itself. Just a short drive from the historic homes and manicured parks of Charleston, it might still be hard to leave.Winner of the All American City award from the National Civic Leave, Mount Pleasant has stunning beach bluffs, old fashioned antebellum era houses, and leafy, large oaks in its Old Village core. There are also parks, patios, gardens and pedestrians stopping for a libation of Mint Juleps or a seafood dinner. Along the water front, youll find streams, creeks, and an estuary along walking and biking paths. In the harbor, watch the shrimp boats and anglers sail by. Sounds like heaven, doesn't it? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mount Pleasant, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Pleasant renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

