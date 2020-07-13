166 Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC with parking
"Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina in the morning..."- (Gus Kahn and Walter Donaldson, "Carolina in the Morning")
South Carolina, morning, evening, or night is very fine indeed in the community of Mount Pleasant. Just across the harbor from historic Charleston, Mount Pleasant is easy on the eyes, with its biking and hiking paths bordering Charleston Harbor along the Arthur D. Ravenel Bridge. From the lush Palmetto Islands State Park to the luxurious golf courses, the outdoor life is easy and lovely. Mount Pleasant looks across lovely Charleston Harbor at Charleston itself. Just a short drive from the historic homes and manicured parks of Charleston, it might still be hard to leave.Winner of the All American City award from the National Civic Leave, Mount Pleasant has stunning beach bluffs, old fashioned antebellum era houses, and leafy, large oaks in its Old Village core. There are also parks, patios, gardens and pedestrians stopping for a libation of Mint Juleps or a seafood dinner. Along the water front, youll find streams, creeks, and an estuary along walking and biking paths. In the harbor, watch the shrimp boats and anglers sail by. Sounds like heaven, doesn't it? See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Pleasant apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.