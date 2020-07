Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed business center e-payments hot tub

The Watch on Shem Creek, located in Mount Pleasant, is a waterfront community defined by a sense of casual coastal elegance, beautiful views and a lifestyle that centers around not only the views, but access to Shem Creek.It's a paradise, providing access to private docks where you can go fishing, boating or kayaking. Then relax at home on your private outdoor patios or balcony. Schedule a tour today!