Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

80 Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC with gym

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
126 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,092
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Carolina Park
19 Units Available
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
42 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,127
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
24 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,242
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
24 Units Available
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1387 sqft
Community includes fitness center, fire pit, and BBQ grills. Apartment amenities include private balcony or patio, breakfast bar, and pantry. Located close to the Wando River and Westbrook Brewing Company.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
$
22 Units Available
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
933 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Parish Place Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this sunny Mt. Pleasant community. Parish Place offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
43 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,317
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,373
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1191 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,145
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:50am
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,090
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
19 Units Available
Thickett
1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
913 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
73 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1053 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Hamlin Plantation
1 Unit Available
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Park West
1 Unit Available
1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510
1300 Park West Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$300 off first month's rent! Great one bedroom condo with a large screened-in porch located in the gated Madison community in Park West! This third floor unit has carpet throughout the dining room, living room, and bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1022 Rosewood Ln
1022 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
767 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom, 2nd floor condo in the gated Southampton Pointe. One of the best units donning a spacious porch that is accessible from the living room and bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1134 Rosewood Ln
1134 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,375
866 sqft
Mount Pleasant One Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - Ideally located one bedroom condominium in Mount Pleasant. Located in the Southhampton Pointe neighborhood just off of Highway 17.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dunes West
1 Unit Available
1722 Wyngate Cir
1722 Wyngate Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1633 sqft
This beautiful 2nd story condo (the front door is on the first floor) is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dunes West
1 Unit Available
1424 Wellbrooke Ln
1424 Wellbrooke Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This beautiful FIRST FLOOR condo is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
277 Alexandra Drive
277 Alexandra Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom condo at base of Ravenel Bridge - Property Id: 295996 Great location in Charleston, SC. Updated 3 bedroom condo at the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12
267 Alexandra Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!** This location can't be beat! You are at the base of the Ravenel Bridge to downtown and walking distance to the new Mt.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hamlin Plantation
1 Unit Available
3428 Billings Street
3428 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
This stunning fully updated town-house is located in beautiful Hamlin Plantation just 7 miles from the beach! Very convenient to Town Centre and shopping/dining and entertainment.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
268 Alexandra Drive
268 Alexandra Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1070 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully Furnished Option Available ($1850) - Unfurnished ($1700)Beautiful condo in East Bridge of Mount Pleasant.
City Guide for Mount Pleasant, SC

"Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina in the morning..."- (Gus Kahn and Walter Donaldson, "Carolina in the Morning")

South Carolina, morning, evening, or night is very fine indeed in the community of Mount Pleasant. Just across the harbor from historic Charleston, Mount Pleasant is easy on the eyes, with its biking and hiking paths bordering Charleston Harbor along the Arthur D. Ravenel Bridge. From the lush Palmetto Islands State Park to the luxurious golf courses, the outdoor life is easy and lovely. Mount Pleasant looks across lovely Charleston Harbor at Charleston itself. Just a short drive from the historic homes and manicured parks of Charleston, it might still be hard to leave.Winner of the All American City award from the National Civic Leave, Mount Pleasant has stunning beach bluffs, old fashioned antebellum era houses, and leafy, large oaks in its Old Village core. There are also parks, patios, gardens and pedestrians stopping for a libation of Mint Juleps or a seafood dinner. Along the water front, youll find streams, creeks, and an estuary along walking and biking paths. In the harbor, watch the shrimp boats and anglers sail by. Sounds like heaven, doesn't it? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Mount Pleasant, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mount Pleasant renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

