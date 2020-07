Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage bocce court clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area hot tub internet access trash valet yoga

Bridgeside at Patriots Point offers studio, one and two bedroom apartments in Mount Pleasant with unparalleled views of the Ravenel Bridge and the Charleston Harbor. Our spacious and comfortable floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and designer fixtures and finishes, surrounded by a variety of resort-like amenities. Ideally located at Patriots Point, your Charleston adventures lie just over the Ravenel Bridge, while Shem Creek, Sullivans Island and Isle of Palms are all just a short drive from your front door - giving you the chance to live life to the fullest.