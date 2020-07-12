/
carolina park
82 Apartments for rent in Carolina Park, Mount Pleasant, SC
17 Units Available
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,449
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
1 Unit Available
3603 Shutesbury Street
3603 Shutesbury Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2560 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the very few rentals in the hottest neighborhood in Mount Pleasant- Carolina Park right beside Wando High School. Almost new 4 bedrooms, 2 and one half bathrooms, two-story home with lake views and walking distance to amenity center.
Results within 1 mile of Carolina Park
13 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
1856 Hubbell Drive
1856 Hubbell Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Come and see this beautiful Charleston style single family home in the desirable Park West neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1688 Sewee Fort Road
1688 Sewee Fort Road, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3200 sqft
Fully Furnished Custom Home on 1/3 acre Private Lot located on a large Pond in Tennyson, Park West. There are 2 king size beds and 2 queen beds in 4 bedrooms with 4 bathrooms. One bedroom is down stairs with a full bathroom with a king sized bed.
1 Unit Available
2270 Show Basket Way
2270 Show Basket Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2222 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful home in Sweetgrass subdivision of Mount Pleasant.
1 Unit Available
1413 Wellesley Circle
1413 Wellesley Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2025 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderfully spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home with FROG in the heart of Park West. The open and inviting living space leads to a generous size fenced in back yard overlooking the community pond of Wellesley Park.
1 Unit Available
2003 Basildon Road
2003 Basildon Road, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1274 sqft
Enjoy upscale living at The Battery in this ground floor condo. This condo offers an open floor plan for the kitchen, dining, and living room. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances including a built in microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Carolina Park
17 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,270
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,251
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
15 Units Available
Thickett
1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
913 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
21 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,190
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
2 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.
1 Unit Available
1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423
1600 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!!** THE BEST LOCATION in Mt Pleasant! 2 miles to the Isle of Palms beach and only 10 minutes to Downtown Charleston.
1 Unit Available
2136 Presidio Drive
2136 Presidio Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1317 sqft
2136 Presidio Drive Available 09/01/20 Single family home in Quail Hollow (Mount Pleasant) - Great open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Quail Hollow.
1 Unit Available
1384 Thayer Hall Drive
1384 Thayer Hall Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Treasured Home in Mt Pleasant 2 bedroom 2 baths, hardwood floors, open living, kitchen and dining room area great for entertaining, large privacy fenced yard with patio on corner lot. Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
957 Gadsdenville Rd B
957 Gadsdenville Rd, Charleston County, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Awendaw Gem!! Efficiency Apartment w/ Utilities! - Property Id: 304653 OPEN HOUSE ~ Wednesday, July 7th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
1 Unit Available
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.
1 Unit Available
3456 Billings Street
3456 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1175 sqft
Freshly Remodeled Townhouse in Hamlin Plantation! - Available July 6th.
1 Unit Available
1869 Montclair Drive
1869 Montclair Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1169 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Mount Pleasant. This beautiful home features a relaxing porch, laminate flooring throughout, and a laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
1005 Summerhaven Place
1005 Summerhaven Place, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1322 sqft
Close to everything ! Call today to view this nice 2 bed, 2.5 bath Peninsula townhouse.
1 Unit Available
1287 Horseshoe Bend
1287 Horseshoe Bend, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1926 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Sweetgrass (Mount Pleasant) - Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the Sweetgrass of Mount Pleasant.
1 Unit Available
1722 Wyngate Cir
1722 Wyngate Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1633 sqft
**1/2 OFF JULY RENT!!** This beautiful 2nd story condo (the front door is on the first floor) is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant.
1 Unit Available
1316 Battery Hill Court
1316 Battery Hill Court, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1578 sqft
Nice two story home in conveniently located waters Edge, near town center and beaches. Open floorplan with eat in kitchen, opening onto screened porch and deck. Great room has fireplace .
1 Unit Available
2887 Woodland Park Drive
2887 Woodland Park Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1908 sqft
AMAZING TOWNHOUSE IN A POPULAR AND QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! Beautiful well-cared for 3-story townhouse located in Hamlin Park, one of the best locations in Mt Pleasant.