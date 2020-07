Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area dog park elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill bocce court business center car wash area online portal trash valet

The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips. Our Mount Pleasant neighborhood is perfect for locals and commuters with award winning schools nearby and Highway 17 just minutes away. With a variety of floor plans filled with upgraded features and a community designed to make your life easier and more enjoyable, The Grove at Carolina Park is the perfect place to call home.