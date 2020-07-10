215 Luxury Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC

July 2020 Mount Pleasant Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Mount Pleasant Rent Report. Mount Pleasant rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mount Pleasant rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mount Pleasant rents declined slightly over the past month Mount Pleasant rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased sharply by 5.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mount Pleasant stand at $1,295 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,542 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mount Pleasant's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents steady across cities in South Carolina While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Mount Pleasant over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state. Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).

Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mount Pleasant As rents have fallen sharply in Mount Pleasant, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mount Pleasant is less affordable for renters. Mount Pleasant's median two-bedroom rent of $1,542 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Mount Pleasant fell sharply over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mount Pleasant than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Mount Pleasant is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

