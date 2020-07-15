24 Studio Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC

AL
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
$
27 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,230
506 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
38 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,386
601 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
116 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,121
569 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
7 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,255
574 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,270
628 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,196
616 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
$
12 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,190
634 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Pleasant
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
$
10 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Daniel Island
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,184
586 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Pleasant
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
107 Units Available
Silver Hill - Magnolia
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,225
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
579 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
14 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,330
658 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
65 Units Available
East Side
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
50 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,425
497 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
44 Units Available
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,203
543 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
53 Units Available
Westside
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
224 Units Available
East Side
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Charleston
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Avondale
801 Saint Andrews Blvd
801 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,850
1413 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 801 Saint Andrews Blvd in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
2000 Reynolds Avenue - 201
2000 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$4,000
505 sqft
2nd Floor Commercial Office Space. Bright and spacious for attorney, tax, doctors or other professionals office. En-suite Bathroom and Office Kitchen offered.

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
0 Ashley Pointe Drive
0 Ashley Point Drive, Charleston, SC
Studio
$490
1080 sqft
Rental price is per month for one boat slip with up to a 35' boat. Any boat longer than 35', the rent per month would be $14/foot more. Owner has 12 boat slips in the Ripley Marina. Most are currently leased.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Pleasant
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
44 Units Available
Park Circle
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,204
565 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
244 Wappoo Rd Apt B
244 Wappoo Road, Charleston County, SC
Studio
$1,000
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 244 Wappoo Rd Apt B in Charleston County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rent Report
Mount Pleasant

July 2020 Mount Pleasant Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mount Pleasant Rent Report. Mount Pleasant rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mount Pleasant rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mount Pleasant rents declined slightly over the past month

Mount Pleasant rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased sharply by 5.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mount Pleasant stand at $1,295 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,542 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mount Pleasant's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Mount Pleasant over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mount Pleasant

    As rents have fallen sharply in Mount Pleasant, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mount Pleasant is less affordable for renters.

    • Mount Pleasant's median two-bedroom rent of $1,542 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mount Pleasant fell sharply over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mount Pleasant than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Mount Pleasant is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

