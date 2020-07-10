Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM

137 Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
40 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,386
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1191 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
116 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,121
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
$
29 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,246
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
16 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,220
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1387 sqft
Community includes fitness center, fire pit, and BBQ grills. Apartment amenities include private balcony or patio, breakfast bar, and pantry. Located close to the Wando River and Westbrook Brewing Company.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Carolina Park
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,441
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
17 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,260
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,307
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
38 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,196
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,373
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:00am
$
21 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,190
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
59 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1134 Rosewood Ln
1134 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,325
866 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom Condo in Gated Mt Pleasant Community - Ideally located one bedroom condominium in Mount Pleasant. Located in the Southhampton Pointe neighborhood just off of Highway 17.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Long Grove Dr Unit 423
1600 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH!!** THE BEST LOCATION in Mt Pleasant! 2 miles to the Isle of Palms beach and only 10 minutes to Downtown Charleston.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1454 Appling Dr
1454 Appling Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Custom Home Near Beaches - Property Id: 313190 2000 sq. ft. elegant southern home, perfectly located for all the best of Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, & beaches (Sullivan's & Isle of Palms).

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Hamlin Plantation
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1514 Rosewood Ln
1514 Rosewood Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
This beautiful one bedroom condo has a lot to offer! There are hardwood floors throughout the bedroom, living room, and breakfast nook. The kitchen has all major appliances and is next to a computer nook.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1129 Village Creek Lane #2
1129 Village Creek Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Well maintained condo in the center of Mt. Pleasant. Village Creek is a quiet complex with quick access to Hwy 17, I 26 and I 526. Interior has light neutral colors.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E
337 West Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
905 sqft
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E Available 08/01/20 AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY - AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY to live within walking distance to Shem creek, local shopping, restaurants, downtown, beautiful beaches and more.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1869 Montclair Drive
1869 Montclair Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1169 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Mount Pleasant. This beautiful home features a relaxing porch, laminate flooring throughout, and a laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
260 Swallowtail Court
260 Swallowtail Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2100 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in Tidal Walk Subdivision of Mount Pleasant. This property is in the new Lucy Beckham high school district.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
753 Natchez Circle
753 Natchez Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1456 sqft
753 Natchez Circle Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous three bedroom town-home in the heart Mount Pleasant - Beautiful brick townhouse in the desirable community of Hunter Lake Commons.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1122 N Shadow Drive
1122 North Shadow Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
1122 N Shadow Drive Available 08/01/20 Single Family home in Hickory Shadows (Mount Pleasant) - This single family, three bedroom and one bathroom home is available August 1, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Dunes West
1722 Wyngate Cir
1722 Wyngate Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1633 sqft
**1/2 OFF JULY RENT!!** This beautiful 2nd story condo (the front door is on the first floor) is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant.

Welcome to the July 2020 Mount Pleasant Rent Report. Mount Pleasant rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mount Pleasant rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

July 2020 Mount Pleasant Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Mount Pleasant Rent Report. Mount Pleasant rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mount Pleasant rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Mount Pleasant rents declined slightly over the past month

Mount Pleasant rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased sharply by 5.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mount Pleasant stand at $1,295 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,542 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Mount Pleasant's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in South Carolina

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Mount Pleasant over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in South Carolina, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all South Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Rock Hill, North Charleston, and Columbia have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.7%, and 1.0%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Mount Pleasant

    As rents have fallen sharply in Mount Pleasant, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Mount Pleasant is less affordable for renters.

    • Mount Pleasant's median two-bedroom rent of $1,542 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Mount Pleasant fell sharply over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Mount Pleasant than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Mount Pleasant is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

