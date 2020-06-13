/
murrells inlet
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
60 Apartments for rent in Murrells Inlet, SC📍
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1183 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.
1 Unit Available
21 Long Creek Dr
21 Long Creek Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Like New 3BR 2BA with Sun Room 2 Car garage - Property Id: 294638 Light and Bright Home vaulted ceiling double door entry.
1 Unit Available
530 Bend Ave.
530 Bend Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bend Ave - 3 bedroom, 2 bath walking distance to the marsh walk and restaurants in Murrells Inlet. First floor is living space. Second floor is unfurnished and can be used for storage with owners approval. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5827345)
1 Unit Available
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd
4162 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet! It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.
Results within 1 mile of Murrells Inlet
1 Unit Available
727 Botany Loop
727 Botany Loop, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
727 Botany Loop, Murrells Inlet, SC~ Johns Bay @ Prince Creek~ One Level Living - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome centrally located in beautiful Murrells Inlet. Walking distance to dining, shopping and a lovely community pool.
Results within 5 miles of Murrells Inlet
4 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1184 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Discover a carefree lifestyle of comfort and relaxation here at Litchfield Oaks Apartments.
1 Unit Available
204 Double Eagle Drive Unit c3
204 Double Eagle Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Pamper yourself at this fabulous condo in Surfside Beach! Available May-September 2020- 204C3 - This recently renovated Villa is located in Surfside Beach just 1.5 miles to the closest beach access.
1 Unit Available
1602 Fawn Vista Drive Unit 2B5
1602 North Fawn Vista Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhouse with Yard in Surfside Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse has been fully remodeled with new flooring, appliances, counter tops, fixtures, roof, windows, water heater and HVAC.
1 Unit Available
1890 Colony Drive Unit 18E
1890 Colony Drive, Horry County, SC
Studio
$800
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1890 Colony Drive Unit 18E Available 06/15/20 Golf Colony Unit 18E - Studio - Adorable Studio / 1 Bath in QUIET neighborhood! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Cable and Monthly Pest Control. NO PETS per the HOA Rules & Regulations.
1 Unit Available
2040 Cross Gate Blvd Unit 304
2040 Cross Gate Boulevard, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2040 Cross Gate Blvd Unit 304 Available 07/01/20 Cross Gate 304 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - UPDATED 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo! NEW CARPETING throughout unit, freshly painted, in QUIET neighborhood! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet and
1 Unit Available
1101 2nd Avenue North, Unit 2004
1101 2nd Ave N, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1101 2nd Avenue North, Unit 2004 Available 07/15/20 Tradewinds I Unit 2004 - Adorable 1st Floor, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo just MINUTES to the BEACH!! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet, Trash, and Pest Control.
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
714 1ST AVE NORTH
714 1st Avenue North, Surfside Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
714 1ST AVE NORTH - MAPLEWOOD TOWNHOUSES Available 07/01/20 SURFSIDE BEACH TOWNHOME - This end unit townhome is located East of 17- walk to stores, easy golf cart or bike ride to the beautiful beach in Surfside.
1 Unit Available
344 Lumbee Cir
344 Lumbee Ci, Georgetown County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Like NEW 3BR 3baths 2car garage Hammocks at Mingo - Property Id: 300945 Mingo at Pawleys Island Beach style living Light and Bright two story three bedroom 3 Bath home has Plantation shutters wainscoting solid surface flooring
1 Unit Available
435 Old South Circle
435 Old South Circle, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1451 sqft
Jamestowne Village - UPDATED Beautiful Townhome. Comes with New Flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Tops.
1 Unit Available
1057 Lizzie Lane
1057 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1901 sqft
Built 2017-4 bdrm 2 bth/ St James School District - Property Id: 285090 Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the new section of Mallard Landing Village.
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
3BR 3.
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 Single family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood
1 Unit Available
126 Burkridge West Dr
126 Burkridge West Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the quiet community of Burkridge. Open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout and the added space of a den. Backyard patio and detached storage shed.
1 Unit Available
104 Collins Glenn Dr
104 Collins Glenn Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1760 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the highly desired community of Collins Glen in Murrells Inlet. Close to Blackmoor Golf Course, Huntington Beach State Park, and located in award winning St. James School District.
1 Unit Available
88 Salt Marsh Circle
88 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
AVAILABLE TO SHOW AND RENT JULY. This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove Community. Conveniently located to everything the Pawleys Island / Litchfield area has to offer.
1 Unit Available
2274 Huntingdon Dr
2274 Huntingdon Drive, Garden City, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
This 3rd-floor end unit condo has great natural light from lots of windows, and is located near the rear of the building with pond and wooded views for added privacy. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded carpet and tile floors accent the neutral interior.
1 Unit Available
109 Ashley River Rd
109 Ashley River Road, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
House For Rent at "The Lakes" Beautifully Landscaped Home situated on 1/2 acre lot in the desirable neighborhood, "The Lakes" within minutes of Surfside Beach & Pier.
1 Unit Available
55 Sandlapper Way
55 Sandlapper Way, Georgetown County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
This fabulous unfurnished home of 4BR, 4.5 BA, was built in 2015 and includes 3,062 Sq Ft of finished area. Each bedroom has a bath. All rooms are large. Kitchen and living room are open with separate dining room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Murrells Inlet rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
Some of the colleges located in the Murrells Inlet area include Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Coastal Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Murrells Inlet from include Myrtle Beach, Little River, Conway, North Myrtle Beach, and Georgetown.