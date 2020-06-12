/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
128 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
23 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
24 Units Available
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1095 sqft
Community includes fitness center, fire pit, and BBQ grills. Apartment amenities include private balcony or patio, breakfast bar, and pantry. Located close to the Wando River and Westbrook Brewing Company.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
130 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:50am
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
Carolina Park
19 Units Available
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1216 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
42 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1272 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
$
22 Units Available
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
933 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Parish Place Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this sunny Mt. Pleasant community. Parish Place offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
43 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1191 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
19 Units Available
Thickett
1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
913 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1053 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
73 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12
267 Alexandra Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!** This location can't be beat! You are at the base of the Ravenel Bridge to downtown and walking distance to the new Mt.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dunes West
1 Unit Available
1424 Wellbrooke Ln
1424 Wellbrooke Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
This beautiful FIRST FLOOR condo is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E
337 West Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
905 sqft
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E Available 08/01/20 AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY - AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY to live within walking distance to Shem creek, local shopping, restaurants, downtown, beautiful beaches and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dunes West
1 Unit Available
1722 Wyngate Cir
1722 Wyngate Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1633 sqft
This beautiful 2nd story condo (the front door is on the first floor) is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Park West
1 Unit Available
1809 Basildon Rd
1809 Basildon Road, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
Two bedroom condo located in the popular Park West Subdivision. Condo boasts brand new flooring and paint! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a spacious eat-up breakfast bar.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hamlin Plantation
1 Unit Available
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
311 A Queens Court
311 Queens Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1011 sqft
Small neighborhood of 11 duplexes in fantastic location! Walk to Patriots Point, Shem Creek, Whole Foods, Cinebarre, and restaurants. 5 minutes to downtown or 5 minutes to Sullivan's Island. Call Denise 843-375-8984 ext 106 or text 843-471-5982
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
1384 Thayer Hall Drive
1384 Thayer Hall Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1000 sqft
Treasured Home in Mt Pleasant 2 bedroom 2 baths, hardwood floors, open living, kitchen and dining room area great for entertaining, large privacy fenced yard with patio on corner lot. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Hamlin Plantation
1 Unit Available
3428 Billings Street
3428 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1216 sqft
This stunning fully updated town-house is located in beautiful Hamlin Plantation just 7 miles from the beach! Very convenient to Town Centre and shopping/dining and entertainment.
Similar Pages
Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Pleasant 3 BedroomsMount Pleasant Accessible ApartmentsMount Pleasant Apartments with BalconyMount Pleasant Apartments with Garage
Mount Pleasant Apartments with GymMount Pleasant Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Pleasant Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMount Pleasant Apartments with ParkingMount Pleasant Apartments with PoolMount Pleasant Apartments with Washer-Dryer