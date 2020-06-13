/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
75 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:50am
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,090
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E
337 West Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
905 sqft
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E Available 08/01/20 AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY - AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY to live within walking distance to Shem creek, local shopping, restaurants, downtown, beautiful beaches and more.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hamlin Plantation
1 Unit Available
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1811 Chatelain Way
1811 Chatelain Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1200 sqft
Charleston Corporate Housing offers fully furnished, all inclusive short term apartments and homes throughout South Carolina, as well as parts of North Carolina and Georgia.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
268 Alexandra Drive
268 Alexandra Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1070 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully Furnished Option Available ($1850) - Unfurnished ($1700)Beautiful condo in East Bridge of Mount Pleasant.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1600 Belle Point Dr
1600 Belle Point Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,490
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$2,490/monthly. Utilities included. Fully Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath luxury apartment in Mt. Pleasant, SC at Belle Hall Apartments.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1869 Montclair Drive
1869 Montclair Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1169 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully furnished 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Mount Pleasant.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1501 Ben Sawyer Boulevard
1501 Ben Sawyer Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL PRICE INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET! 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in an amazing location! Located just 2 miles from the Sullivan's Island beaches, 2 miles from historic Shem Creek and a short drive from
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2270 Show Basket Way
2270 Show Basket Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2222 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful home in Sweetgrass subdivision of Mount Pleasant.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1600 Long Grove Drive
1600 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All you need is your tooth brush and your clothes. MInutes from the beach off the IOP connector. Fully furnished, ALL utilities AND High Speed WIFI. If that isn't enough- Cable is included TOO. The pool is just steps away from the condo.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2046 Pinecone Court
2046 Pinecone Court, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1725 sqft
Looking for a place while you look at local real estate, thinking new construction, we have quality furnishedhomes that will exceed your needs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1481 Center Street Ext
1481 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
This is a cozy fully furnished, first floor, two bedroom two bath condo in the sought after Bay Club Sea Lofts! Water service is included, and it even comes equipped with a washer and dryer! Access to the community pool and fitness center are also
1 of 5
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
276 Alexandra Dr Drive
276 Alexandra Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1080 sqft
$1750 Fully Furnished . $2000 forPower, Water, internet included!!!!The BEST location in Mt. Pleasant. Walk to Waterfront park, Restaurants, grocery stores...2br 2ba condo. Everything included from towels to forks. Washer and Dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
I'On
1 Unit Available
38 Saturday Road
38 Saturday Road, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
1 BEDROOM, FULLY FURNISHED CARRIAGE HOUSE OVERLOOKING HOBCAW CREEK IN I'ON SUBDIVISION.CENTRALLY LOCATED OFF MATHIS FERRY RD. WHOLE FOODS, TRADER JOE'S, HARRIS TEETER, PUBLIX, AND POST OFFICE ALL WITHIN 2 MILE RADIUS.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
I'On
1 Unit Available
154 Ionsborough Street
154 Ionsborough Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1795 sqft
Impeccably furnished two bedroom, two bath home for rent with off-street parking in beautiful I'On.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Pleasant
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
69 Anson St
69 Anson Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
CHARMING HOME IN DESIRED ANSONBOROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 126654 This carriage house is located in the desirable Ansonbourough neighborhood.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
55 Laurens St
55 Laurens Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,650
800 sqft
Executive Retreat - Property Id: 125071 Nicely appointed one bedroom (double bed); living room/dining area; bedroom/bath (shower only)... built in desk, high speed Internet service, stereo system, VHS, & DVD, all provided by owner.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daniel Island
1 Unit Available
100 Bucksley Lane #104
100 Bucksley Lane, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seven Farms - FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, first floor condo available within walking distance to all Daniel Island has to offer! Features include 9 foot ceilings and a fully equipped kitchen, a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
28 Society Street C
28 Society St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1248 sqft
Society Street - Property Id: 183305 Charming and unique carriage house with lovely walled Charleston garden courtyard. Lovely plantings and a fountain complete the garden.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
30 N Adgers Wharf
30 North Adgers Wharf, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2550 sqft
3BR Townhome steps from the water! - Property Id: 147239 Charming Charleston home in a magnificent location. Steps to Rainbow Row, the battery, and Joe Riley Waterfront Park. One of Charleston's few cobblestone streets remaining.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
85 Cumberland Street, #9
85 Cumberland St, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,600
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED - Only steps from the heart of Historic Downtown Charleston, this luxury condo is perfect as an executive rental or extended stay in Charleston.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
85 Cumberland Street
85 Cumberland Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,600
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Only steps from the heart of Historic Downtown Charleston, this luxury condo is perfect as an executive rental or extended stay in Charleston.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
2 Tradd Street
2 Tradd Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,500
730 sqft
A superb South of Broad pied-a-terre with off-street parking. Furnished with exquisite yet exceedingly comfortable furniture. Phenominal location. Beautiful window treatments. Private balcony overlooking courtyard and Tradd Street.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
175 Concord Street
175 Concord Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1443 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Condo. Convenient French Quarter location across from The Cooper luxury hotel under construction adding new upscale amenities including a rooftop lounge, spa, dock, and shops to your doorsteps.
Similar Pages
Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Pleasant 3 BedroomsMount Pleasant Accessible ApartmentsMount Pleasant Apartments with BalconyMount Pleasant Apartments with Garage
Mount Pleasant Apartments with GymMount Pleasant Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Pleasant Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMount Pleasant Apartments with ParkingMount Pleasant Apartments with PoolMount Pleasant Apartments with Washer-Dryer