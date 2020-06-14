Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:02 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC with garage

Mount Pleasant apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Carolina Park
19 Units Available
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1335 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
42 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,127
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
126 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,092
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,242
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1387 sqft
Community includes fitness center, fire pit, and BBQ grills. Apartment amenities include private balcony or patio, breakfast bar, and pantry. Located close to the Wando River and Westbrook Brewing Company.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,145
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:50am
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,090
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
73 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
2 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1053 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Park West
1 Unit Available
1809 Basildon Rd
1809 Basildon Road, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
Two bedroom condo located in the popular Park West Subdivision. Condo boasts brand new flooring and paint! Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a spacious eat-up breakfast bar.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1970 Oak Tree Lane
1970 Oak Tree Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1508 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Sweetgrass of Mt. Pleasant. Large kitchen with white cabinet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops open to a large living area with hardwood floors and gas fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
806 Abcaw Way
806 Abcaw Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1345 sqft
806 Abcaw Way Available 07/01/20 3BR/2BA Home with Fireplace and Fenced Yard in Mt Pleasant - Charming brick ranch in the heart of Mt. Pleasant only minutes away from downtown Historic Charleston, Isle of Palms, or Daniel Island.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1287 Horseshoe Bend
1287 Horseshoe Bend, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1926 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Sweetgrass (Mount Pleasant) - Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the Sweetgrass of Mount Pleasant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2028 Prospect Hill Dr
2028 Prospect Hill Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2003 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Park West
1 Unit Available
1465 Clarendon Way
1465 Clarendon Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
2337 sqft
Beautiful brick house. High ceiling. New HVAC, system, cool house in the summer. Entire house was freshly painted. New roof and hardwood floor was installed for two years. Large and comfortable bedrooms. Master bedroom down.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dunes West
1 Unit Available
1324 Sassafrass Circle
1324 Sassafras Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1421 sqft
Charming one story home in a great location! Wood style floors through out home. Upgrades galore...The family room features tray ceiling, slate surround wood burning fireplace, and built in bookshelves.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
741 Natchez Circle
741 Natchez Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2092 sqft
Fall in love with this brick townhouse in one of the most adorable neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant. This two story home, features warm oak wood floors throughout the main living space, plush carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Park West
1 Unit Available
3480 Claremont Street
3480 Claremont Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2346 sqft
End unit townhouse on a corner lot.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1974 Oak Tree Lane
1974 Oak Tree Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1616 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Sweetgrass of Mount Pleasant. This home features a downstairs master suite with a walk-in closet, separate shower and soaking tub.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Park West
1 Unit Available
1317 Heidiho Way
1317 Heidiho Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1885 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Spacious Park West home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings! This 3 bed + FROG, 2 bath home sits in the great Marsh Walk neighborhood and would be perfect for families or retired couples.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Carolina Park
1 Unit Available
1489 Croaton Crossing
1489 Croaton Crossing, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2826 sqft
Awesome 4 bed 3 bath home in highly sought after and desirable Carolina Park! Like new inside with fresh paint, open kitchen - living room floor plan. 2 car detached garage. Great neighborhood with pool and playground nearby! Available Now!

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
840 Marsh Grove Avenue
840 Marsh Grove Avenue, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3200 sqft
Elevated 3 bed / 2.5 marsh front home overlooking the water with great sunrises over the islands. Lovely home at the end of the cul de sac in the Old Village area off Center Street.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
260 Swallowtail Court
260 Swallowtail Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2100 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in Tidal Walk Subdivision of Mount Pleasant. This home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout.
City Guide for Mount Pleasant, SC

"Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina in the morning..."- (Gus Kahn and Walter Donaldson, "Carolina in the Morning")

South Carolina, morning, evening, or night is very fine indeed in the community of Mount Pleasant. Just across the harbor from historic Charleston, Mount Pleasant is easy on the eyes, with its biking and hiking paths bordering Charleston Harbor along the Arthur D. Ravenel Bridge. From the lush Palmetto Islands State Park to the luxurious golf courses, the outdoor life is easy and lovely. Mount Pleasant looks across lovely Charleston Harbor at Charleston itself. Just a short drive from the historic homes and manicured parks of Charleston, it might still be hard to leave.Winner of the All American City award from the National Civic Leave, Mount Pleasant has stunning beach bluffs, old fashioned antebellum era houses, and leafy, large oaks in its Old Village core. There are also parks, patios, gardens and pedestrians stopping for a libation of Mint Juleps or a seafood dinner. Along the water front, youll find streams, creeks, and an estuary along walking and biking paths. In the harbor, watch the shrimp boats and anglers sail by. Sounds like heaven, doesn't it? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mount Pleasant, SC

Mount Pleasant apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

