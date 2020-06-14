/
1 bedroom apartments
98 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Pleasant, SC
24 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
697 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
16 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
745 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
126 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,482
707 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
41 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
980 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
10 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
43 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,373
798 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
728 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
24 Units Available
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
806 sqft
Community includes fitness center, fire pit, and BBQ grills. Apartment amenities include private balcony or patio, breakfast bar, and pantry. Located close to the Wando River and Westbrook Brewing Company.
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,453
774 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Carolina Park
19 Units Available
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
909 sqft
Smoke-free community located a short drive away from Charleston National Golf Club. Homes feature 9-foot ceilings, soaking tubs, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with a lounge area and swimming pool, among other amenities.
73 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
19 Units Available
Thickett
1900 US-17 N, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,119
650 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Thickett Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Mt. Pleasant community. Thickett offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
23 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
750 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
2 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,370
752 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.
22 Units Available
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
700 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at Parish Place Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this sunny Mt. Pleasant community. Parish Place offers one and two bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
1 Unit Available
1134 Rosewood Ln
1134 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,375
866 sqft
Mount Pleasant One Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - Ideally located one bedroom condominium in Mount Pleasant. Located in the Southhampton Pointe neighborhood just off of Highway 17.
Park West
1 Unit Available
1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510
1300 Park West Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
741 sqft
$300 off first month's rent! Great one bedroom condo with a large screened-in porch located in the gated Madison community in Park West! This third floor unit has carpet throughout the dining room, living room, and bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1022 Rosewood Ln
1022 Rosewood Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
767 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom, 2nd floor condo in the gated Southampton Pointe. One of the best units donning a spacious porch that is accessible from the living room and bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1600 Belle Point Dr
1600 Belle Point Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,490
750 sqft
$2,490/monthly. Utilities included. Fully Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath luxury apartment in Mt. Pleasant, SC at Belle Hall Apartments.
I'On
1 Unit Available
38 Saturday Road
38 Saturday Road, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
1 BEDROOM, FULLY FURNISHED CARRIAGE HOUSE OVERLOOKING HOBCAW CREEK IN I'ON SUBDIVISION.CENTRALLY LOCATED OFF MATHIS FERRY RD. WHOLE FOODS, TRADER JOE'S, HARRIS TEETER, PUBLIX, AND POST OFFICE ALL WITHIN 2 MILE RADIUS.
1 Unit Available
2500 Beaucastel Road
2500 Beaucastel Road, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
866 sqft
'Designer, Single, European Old World-Style Condo. Brand New Custom Detailed Construction. Best location! 3rd floor. (No one above)Gorgeous kitchen with rich wood counter tops, farm sink, costumed wainscoted food pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Pleasant
Daniel Island
21 Units Available
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cafe, pool and fitness center on-site. Easy access to I-526. Close to the Wando River.
Daniel Island
12 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
776 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Daniel Island
31 Units Available
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,349
988 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
