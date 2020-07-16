All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE

6845 Germantown Avenue · (610) 565-1995
Location

6845 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119
East Mount Airy

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3495 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Newly renovated 1875 second empire style house in the middle of Mt. Airy, Philadelphia. It offers 3 floors, with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a poder room, and an unfinished basement. It can also be rented fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE have any available units?
6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE have?
Some of 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
