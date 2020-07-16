6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE

Newly renovated 1875 second empire style house in the middle of Mt. Airy, Philadelphia. It offers 3 floors, with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a poder room, and an unfinished basement. It can also be rented fully furnished.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
