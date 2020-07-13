All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

1600 Walnut Street

1600 Walnut St · (215) 607-7072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,580

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,605

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 906 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,610

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,630

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,690

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 502 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,285

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1600 Walnut Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
online portal
package receiving
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

1600 Walnut is surrounded by the performing arts and numerous other cultural venues.Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Just steps away from some of Philadelphiaђs best culinary experiences, you will revel in the hustle and bustle of Center City life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 security for qualified applicants
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $350
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restricrions; 75 lbs weight restriction
Cats
deposit: $350
fee: $350
rent: $25
Parking Details: . No parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Walnut Street have any available units?
1600 Walnut Street has 18 units available starting at $1,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Walnut Street have?
Some of 1600 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 1600 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 1600 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 1600 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Walnut Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1600 Walnut Street has accessible units.
Does 1600 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
