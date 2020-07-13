1600 Walnut Street

1600 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Rittenhouse Square
1 Bedroom
Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 16
$1,580
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft
Unit 505 · Avail. Jul 15
$1,605
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft
Unit 906 · Avail. Oct 7
$1,610
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 407 · Avail. now
$1,630
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft
Unit 607 · Avail. Jul 28
$1,690
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft
Unit 502 · Avail. Aug 7
$2,285
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
online portal
package receiving
1600 Walnut is surrounded by the performing arts and numerous other cultural venues.Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Just steps away from some of Philadelphiaђs best culinary experiences, you will revel in the hustle and bustle of Center City life!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)