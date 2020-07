Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym pet friendly doorman internet access

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



The Avenue of the Arts, the district surrounding North Broad Street, is home to Temple University and Temple Hospital. Close proximity to the Broad Street SEPTA Line allows for quick access to Old City, Rittenhouse Square, or South Philadelphia _ all just minutes away!