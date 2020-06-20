Amenities

hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing 3bd/1ba in West Philadelphia Available NOW! - Available at 39 N. Ruby St., located in West Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This amazing home features three bedrooms, and one bathroom. The spacious kitchen comes equipped with tile flooring, a stove, refrigerator, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. Shiny hardwood flooring throughout.



TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe

** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



(RLNE5814181)