39 N. Ruby St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

39 N. Ruby St.

39 North Ruby Street · (215) 847-9101 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 North Ruby Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 39 N. Ruby St. · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing 3bd/1ba in West Philadelphia Available NOW! - Available at 39 N. Ruby St., located in West Philadelphia, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This amazing home features three bedrooms, and one bathroom. The spacious kitchen comes equipped with tile flooring, a stove, refrigerator, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are bright and open, with tons of storage space and windows. Shiny hardwood flooring throughout.

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5814181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 N. Ruby St. have any available units?
39 N. Ruby St. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 39 N. Ruby St. currently offering any rent specials?
39 N. Ruby St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 N. Ruby St. pet-friendly?
No, 39 N. Ruby St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 39 N. Ruby St. offer parking?
No, 39 N. Ruby St. does not offer parking.
Does 39 N. Ruby St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 N. Ruby St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 N. Ruby St. have a pool?
No, 39 N. Ruby St. does not have a pool.
Does 39 N. Ruby St. have accessible units?
No, 39 N. Ruby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 39 N. Ruby St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 N. Ruby St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 N. Ruby St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 N. Ruby St. does not have units with air conditioning.
