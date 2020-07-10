All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

777 South Broad

777 S Broad St · (215) 515-9317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Hawthorne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. Sep 19

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,348

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 433 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,388

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,241

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$2,282

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$2,282

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 777 South Broad.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 777 South Broad Street located in Philadelphia, PA offers luxury loft living right off the Avenue of the Arts. Our community features spacious floor plans with bamboo wood flooring, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and floor to ceiling windows that showcase unobstructed city views. Homes also include a washer and dryer, spacious walk in closets, and a private balcony in select homes. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community is smoke free and includes a 24 hour fitness center, rooftop social deck, clubroom and dog park. Feel safe and secure with controlled access entry, on site management and maintenance teams. Walkable distance to restaurants and shopping plus commuting has never been easier with the nearby Broad Street Line at Lombard South Station. Tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available! Contact us for your tour! Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: N/A
Deposit: N/A
Move-in Fees: N/A
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: None, assigned: $10/month. Secure bike storage area available to rent. None, assigned: $20/month. Storage cages are available to rent. Surface lot, assigned: $205/month. Parking spots are assigned based on your apartment location. None, assigned: $305/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. None, assigned: $105/month. Motorcycle parking options are available. None, assigned: $25/month. We offer electric car charging stations for residents with electric vehicles.?Shared stations available for?$25/month?plus energy consumed. Ask the leasing team for details.
Storage Details: Storage bike and private

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 South Broad have any available units?
777 South Broad has 20 units available starting at $2,241 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 South Broad have?
Some of 777 South Broad's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 South Broad currently offering any rent specials?
777 South Broad is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is 777 South Broad pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 South Broad is pet friendly.
Does 777 South Broad offer parking?
Yes, 777 South Broad offers parking.
Does 777 South Broad have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 South Broad offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 South Broad have a pool?
No, 777 South Broad does not have a pool.
Does 777 South Broad have accessible units?
No, 777 South Broad does not have accessible units.
Does 777 South Broad have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 South Broad does not have units with dishwashers.
