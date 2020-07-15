Rent Calculator
2655 Cedar St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
2655 Cedar St
2655 Cedar Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2655 Cedar Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2655 Cedar St have any available units?
2655 Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 2655 Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
2655 Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 Cedar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2655 Cedar St is pet friendly.
Does 2655 Cedar St offer parking?
No, 2655 Cedar St does not offer parking.
Does 2655 Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 Cedar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 Cedar St have a pool?
No, 2655 Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 2655 Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 2655 Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2655 Cedar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 Cedar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2655 Cedar St does not have units with air conditioning.
