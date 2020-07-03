Sign Up
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1912 Spruce St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:14 AM
1912 Spruce St
1912 Spruce Street
·
(201) 331-6199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Philadelphia
Rittenhouse Square
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location
1912 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 day AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1912 Spruce St.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AmenitiesFireplace, Laundry, Washer / Dryer, Balcony, Pet Friendly, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Deck, Cathedral CeilingsIncluded UtilitiesIncluded, Water, Trash
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1912 Spruce St have any available units?
1912 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Philadelphia, PA
.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1912 Spruce St have?
Some of 1912 Spruce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1912 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Spruce St offer parking?
No, 1912 Spruce St does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Spruce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Spruce St have a pool?
No, 1912 Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 1912 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
