All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
1912 Spruce St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1912 Spruce St
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:14 AM

1912 Spruce St

1912 Spruce Street · (201) 331-6199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1912 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1912 Spruce St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AmenitiesFireplace, Laundry, Washer / Dryer, Balcony, Pet Friendly, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Deck, Cathedral CeilingsIncluded UtilitiesIncluded, Water, Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1912 Spruce St have any available units?
1912 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Spruce St have?
Some of 1912 Spruce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Spruce St offer parking?
No, 1912 Spruce St does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Spruce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Spruce St have a pool?
No, 1912 Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 1912 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Parkway House
2201 Pennsylvania Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
2006 Walnut St
2006 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19129

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University