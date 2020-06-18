All apartments in Philadelphia
1528 W STILES STREET
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:38 AM

1528 W STILES STREET

1528 West Stiles Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1528 West Stiles Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2125 sqft

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New Construction!! This fabulous new lower level unit offers 2 BD / 2.5 BA, den, private backyard & more! The modern home features a spacious floor plan, fully equipped~kitchen, big windows, and~well-appointed bedrooms. Pristine contemporary~finishes and luxury fixtures~throughout. A valuable opportunity to own and invest in one of Philly's fastest growing North Broad neighborhoods. A short walk to Temple University and neighborhood eateries, as well as the trendy local dining and markets of Francisville and Fairmount, and just one block from the subway and trolley for seamless access to Center City, Northern Liberties, and more. Schedule your virtual showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 W STILES STREET have any available units?
1528 W STILES STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1528 W STILES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1528 W STILES STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 W STILES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1528 W STILES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1528 W STILES STREET offer parking?
No, 1528 W STILES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1528 W STILES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 W STILES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 W STILES STREET have a pool?
No, 1528 W STILES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1528 W STILES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1528 W STILES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 W STILES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 W STILES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 W STILES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 W STILES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
