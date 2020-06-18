1528 W STILES STREET

Amenities

new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities new construction

Brand New Construction!! This fabulous new lower level unit offers 2 BD / 2.5 BA, den, private backyard & more! The modern home features a spacious floor plan, fully equipped~kitchen, big windows, and~well-appointed bedrooms. Pristine contemporary~finishes and luxury fixtures~throughout. A valuable opportunity to own and invest in one of Philly's fastest growing North Broad neighborhoods. A short walk to Temple University and neighborhood eateries, as well as the trendy local dining and markets of Francisville and Fairmount, and just one block from the subway and trolley for seamless access to Center City, Northern Liberties, and more. Schedule your virtual showing today!