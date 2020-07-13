Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Public parking garage: $125/year, On-street metered parking.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month