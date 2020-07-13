All apartments in Portland
Find more places like The Emery.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
The Emery
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

The Emery

3155 S Moody Ave · (971) 203-0059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
4 Weeks Free On Select Homes. Restrictions Apply. Call For Details!
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
South Portland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3155 S Moody Ave, Portland, OR 97239
South Portland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Emery.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
accessible
elevator
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
dog grooming area
hot tub
4 Weeks Free On Select Homes. Restrictions Apply. Call For Details!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Public parking garage: $125/year, On-street metered parking.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Emery have any available units?
The Emery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Emery have?
Some of The Emery's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Emery currently offering any rent specials?
The Emery is offering the following rent specials: 4 Weeks Free On Select Homes. Restrictions Apply. Call For Details!
Is The Emery pet-friendly?
Yes, The Emery is pet friendly.
Does The Emery offer parking?
Yes, The Emery offers parking.
Does The Emery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Emery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Emery have a pool?
Yes, The Emery has a pool.
Does The Emery have accessible units?
Yes, The Emery has accessible units.
Does The Emery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Emery has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Emery?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave
Portland, OR 97201
Crown Royal
1912 NE Schuyler St
Portland, OR 97212
The Cordelia
777 NW 19th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue
Portland, OR 97209
Modera Buckman
909 SE 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Andrea Place
473 SE 169th Ave
Portland, OR 97233
54 Woodstock
5401 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard
Portland, OR 97206
Peloton
4141 N Williams Ave
Portland, OR 97217

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly Places
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
PearlRichmondKerns
Goose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
Concordia University-Portland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity