150 Apartments for rent in Kerns, Portland, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
81 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,168
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,428
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Axcess 15
1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,264
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
974 sqft
Axcess 15 redefines luxury. Located in the heart of the trendy Lloyd District, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are consistently rated among the best in the Portland, OR area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Burnside 26 Apartments
2625 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland's fashionable Central Eastside district, apartments boast natural wood floors, stainless steel surfaces and plenty of extra storage space. A pet-friendly community. On-site features include media room, business center and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Broadstone Tempo
80 Northeast 14th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,509
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1068 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Aura Burnside
77 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,289
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1102 sqft
Prime location in the heart of the Central Eastside. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units with bathtubs, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and patio/balcony. Community has media room, lobby, and game room.
Results within 1 mile of Kerns
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
69 Units Available
Broadstone Anthem
1313 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
10 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Marilyn
2390 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,249
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
616 sqft
NOW LEASING: Modern Hawthorne living, offering studio and one bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Hawthorne Twenty Six
2625 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawthorne Twenty Six in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
132 Units Available
Modera Buckman
909 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
975 sqft
Not many folks in Portland get to say they have their own augmented gaming climbing wall. Or the grab-and-go greatness of a Market of Choice on demand. Or a front roof seat as the morning sun rises.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,263
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
835 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
209 Units Available
Denizen
250 NE Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,330
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
932 sqft
WELCOME TO DENIZEN Denizen is the new, not-so-hidden destination at the vibrant intersection of Portland's eastside industrial district and the lush, historic Laurelhurst neighborood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Modera Belmont
685 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,351
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1061 sqft
Within a modern, walkable community. Outstanding onsite amenities include a fitness studio, game room and on-demand classes. These eco-friendly homes feature designer lighting and large windows. Easy access to the city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Grant Park Village
1580 NE 32nd Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,120
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,284
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
918 sqft
Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances feature in attractive apartments. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, green community, clubhouse and courtyard. Parking available. Easy access to I-84, New Seasons Market, shopping and entertainment options.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
14 Units Available
Honeyman Hardware Lofts
555 NW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,379
829 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
1275 sqft
Modern living in the Pearl District. Within walking distance to restaurants and salons. Apartment community has controlled access and features a rooftop deck. Units boast stainless steel appliances, alarm systems, and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Union
304 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,072
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,171
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1055 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Portland's Lloyd District, close to shops and bars. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors in rooms. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and BBQ and grill. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Merrick
1231 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,170
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1027 sqft
Located just 15 minutes away from Portland International Airport, this pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a hot tub and parking garages for residents. Homes feature high ceilings and large windows.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
20th on Hawthorne
1550 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,438
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have it all: granite countertops, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, soaking tubs, and more. With easy access to both I-5 and I-84, residents are just minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
57 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1331 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
East of Eleven
310 Southeast 12th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
643 sqft
Situated in Southeast Portland, East of Eleven offers surprising details, bright open spaces and intentional amenities giving an escape to Portlanders looking for a space to live authenticaly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Ella Marie Apartments
1205 Southeast Morrison Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,499
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ella Marie is sophisticated living in Portland’s newly-evolving Central Eastside.Throughout a mix of warehouses and industrial buildings you will find emerging microbreweries, restaurants and never-ending ways to spend your time.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
38 Davis
38 NW Davis St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,400
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the galleries, nightlife, and restaurants. On-site fitness center, bike parking and wash area, and rooftop deck with a view. Homes offer LED lighting and ENERGY Star appliances. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Crown Royal
1912 NE Schuyler St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,248
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In historic Irvington, units feature large closets, separate dining rooms and wood-like flooring. Near popular Portland attractions like Beverly Cleary Sculpture Garden, the Lloyd Center and Holladay Park. Easy access to Interstates 5 and 84.
