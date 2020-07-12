/
145 Apartments for rent in Lloyd District, Portland, OR
The Union
304 NE Multnomah St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,072
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,171
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1055 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Portland's Lloyd District, close to shops and bars. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors in rooms. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and BBQ and grill. Pet-friendly.
Merrick
1231 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,170
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1027 sqft
Located just 15 minutes away from Portland International Airport, this pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a hot tub and parking garages for residents. Homes feature high ceilings and large windows.
The Cornerstone
1425 Northeast 7th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,300
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
964 sqft
Live in the heart of Portland's Lloyd District, a neighborhood that lies across the Willamette River from downtown Portland and is easily accessible by the MAX light rail, the Streetcar, and several Tri-Met bus routes.
Serene Court
1130 Northeast 1st Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$965
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
585 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, built-in cabinetry, murphy beds and walk-in closets. Located just steps from the bus and MAX stops, and minutes from the Pearl District, Mississippi Avenue and North Williams.
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,406
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Broadstone Anthem
1313 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,168
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,428
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
The Century
3270 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,201
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
851 sqft
Building on its reputation for bicycles, beers and brunch, the Williams District has grown into a quaint, must-live location.
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,395
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,485
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1308 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Asa Flats and Lofts
1200 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,374
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1219 sqft
Just minutes from I-405 and the waterway. On-site gym, concierge service and grill area. Green community. Apartments offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Guest suite available.
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
Modera Buckman
909 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
975 sqft
Not many folks in Portland get to say they have their own augmented gaming climbing wall. Or the grab-and-go greatness of a Market of Choice on demand. Or a front roof seat as the morning sun rises.
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,399
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Axcess 15
1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,264
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
974 sqft
Axcess 15 redefines luxury. Located in the heart of the trendy Lloyd District, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are consistently rated among the best in the Portland, OR area.
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,263
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
835 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Burnside 26 Apartments
2625 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Portland's fashionable Central Eastside district, apartments boast natural wood floors, stainless steel surfaces and plenty of extra storage space. A pet-friendly community. On-site features include media room, business center and parking.
NV
1261 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,785
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1216 sqft
Located in Portland's Pearl District, near the Willamette River, parks and public transportation. Twenty-six story building with stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless-steel appliances, dramatic city views and in-suite laundry facilities. Garage.
Wyatt
1221 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,460
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,835
1589 sqft
Comfortable units in a smoke-free community. Apartments feature large windows, old brickwork and modern kitchen appliances. Located close to the Ecotrust building, which hosts a farmer's market regularly. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym.
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,465
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
