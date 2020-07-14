Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bike storage hot tub cats allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill car wash area cc payments e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Though just minutes away from downtown Portland, Oregon, the completely-renovated Cedar Hills Apartments transport you to lush, tree-lined living spaces throughout the 5-acre apartment community. The original 1970s-style buildings have been updated with a mid-century modern vibe, which seamlessly integrates the outdoor living experiences of the Pacific Northwest.



One of a Kind



The unique Cedar Hills Apartments community is the ideal combination of location, amenities, and character. Just minutes away from transit and the highway, Cedar Hills Apartments will erase long and tedious commutes, and replace them with more time to explore the surrounding neighborhood and the eclectic shopping, dining, and arts that beckon.



Contact our leasing team today to learn more about our refurbished studio, duplex, one and two bedroom floor plans. From the new fitness center to the modern clubroom, we look forward to showing you around our comfortable, sleek, modern community.