Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Cedar Hills

Open Now until 6pm
11700 Southwest Butner Road · (833) 245-2603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR 97225
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bike storage
hot tub
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Though just minutes away from downtown Portland, Oregon, the completely-renovated Cedar Hills Apartments transport you to lush, tree-lined living spaces throughout the 5-acre apartment community. The original 1970s-style buildings have been updated with a mid-century modern vibe, which seamlessly integrates the outdoor living experiences of the Pacific Northwest.

One of a Kind

The unique Cedar Hills Apartments community is the ideal combination of location, amenities, and character. Just minutes away from transit and the highway, Cedar Hills Apartments will erase long and tedious commutes, and replace them with more time to explore the surrounding neighborhood and the eclectic shopping, dining, and arts that beckon.

Contact our leasing team today to learn more about our refurbished studio, duplex, one and two bedroom floor plans. From the new fitness center to the modern clubroom, we look forward to showing you around our comfortable, sleek, modern community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30.00 per applicant
Deposit: $400.00 or one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cedar Hills have any available units?
Cedar Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Hills have?
Some of Cedar Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Hills is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Hills offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Hills offers parking.
Does Cedar Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Hills have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Hills has a pool.
Does Cedar Hills have accessible units?
No, Cedar Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Hills has units with dishwashers.

