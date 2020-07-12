/
multnomah village
Last updated July 12 2020
195 Apartments for rent in Multnomah Village, Portland, OR
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Multnomah Village
7711 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,223
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
996 sqft
Apartments feature luxury on-site amenities, including a rooftop lounge with BBQ grill and a TV lounge. Interiors include upscale features, such as quartz countertops and wood floors. Located near I-5 and Gabriel Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 03:04pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Home
4337 Southwest Garden Home Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
781 sqft
Convenient location just minutes from I-5. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers. Storage units available. On-site laundry facilities. Surface lot with assigned parking spaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Multnomah Station
7611 Southwest Capitol Highway, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,323
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments designed with an emphasis on comfort and leisure. Featuring bright and functional floor plans highlighted by quality materials, you’ll find the perfect space for you and yours.
Results within 1 mile of Multnomah Village
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 04:20pm
$
5 Units Available
Sharrita Villa
2310 Southwest Bertha Boulevard, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Just minutes Hillside City Park, I-5 and the shopping district of Multnomah Village in Southwest Portland. One- and two-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, large closets and private deck/patio. Seasonal pool and onsite parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
$
4 Units Available
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 7 at 10:21pm
2 Units Available
Colony Park
3541 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Larger floor plans in a modern community. Near OHSU and the bus line. Homes offer hardwood laminate flooring and modern updates. On-site playground, clubhouse, and green space. Extra storage available.
Results within 5 miles of Multnomah Village
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,464
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,352
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1022 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
27 Units Available
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
12 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,471
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1480 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,421
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,325
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
16 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,316
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1111 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,302
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
69 Units Available
Broadstone Anthem
1313 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
990 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
LL Hawkins
1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,315
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spotless, uber-contemporary apartments in a brand-new building with clubhouse and courtyard. Ice maker, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Located in Portland's trendy Slabtown neighborhood, close to I-30.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,095
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Marilyn
2390 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,249
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
616 sqft
NOW LEASING: Modern Hawthorne living, offering studio and one bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
18 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,134
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
21 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,482
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,619
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,395
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
