The Fifty at Division

Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - $1500 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet) $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot. Partially covered.
Storage Details: $50-$100/month: 4x5x7 and up