Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

The Fifty at Division

4975 Southeast Division Street · (971) 407-1501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR 97206
Richmond

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 232 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 328 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 346 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fifty at Division.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
EXPLORE THE FIFTY!Locally owned. Locally managed. Perfectly situated in the heart of SE Portland. The Fifty is everything you love about the Richmond neighborhood! Start your morning curled up with a cup of Good Coffee on our rooftop deck. Spend a sunny afternoon at Mt.Tabor or stretch your legs in the fully stocked fitness center on a rainy day. End your evening with friends and a burrito at Los Gorditos! Call to schedule a tour of our beautiful new building today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - $1500 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet) $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot. Partially covered.
Storage Details: $50-$100/month: 4x5x7 and up

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fifty at Division have any available units?
The Fifty at Division has 6 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fifty at Division have?
Some of The Fifty at Division's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fifty at Division currently offering any rent specials?
The Fifty at Division is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fifty at Division pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fifty at Division is pet friendly.
Does The Fifty at Division offer parking?
Yes, The Fifty at Division offers parking.
Does The Fifty at Division have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fifty at Division offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fifty at Division have a pool?
No, The Fifty at Division does not have a pool.
Does The Fifty at Division have accessible units?
No, The Fifty at Division does not have accessible units.
Does The Fifty at Division have units with dishwashers?
No, The Fifty at Division does not have units with dishwashers.
