The Fifty at Division

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments internet access

EXPLORE THE FIFTY!Locally owned. Locally managed. Perfectly situated in the heart of SE Portland. The Fifty is everything you love about the Richmond neighborhood! Start your morning curled up with a cup of Good Coffee on our rooftop deck. Spend a sunny afternoon at Mt.Tabor or stretch your legs in the fully stocked fitness center on a rainy day. End your evening with friends and a burrito at Los Gorditos! Call to schedule a tour of our beautiful new building today!