Asa Flats and Lofts

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub extra storage oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse community garden fire pit 24hr gym green community parking bike storage internet access lobby package receiving accessible elevator garage bbq/grill business center cc payments concierge courtyard e-payments guest suite

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Asa Sweet Asa! You don't have to repeat the words three times to get there. You just have to drop by the leasing lounge at 12th and Marshall in Portland's Pearl District if you want to become one of the fortunate few who will call Asa Flats + Lofts "home." Asa gives you a modernist nest right in the center of Portland's vibrant urban experience.