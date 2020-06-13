94 Apartments for rent in Washougal, WA📍
Washougal is a city in Clark County, Washington, with a population of 14,095, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. The city was incorporated in 1908 so it has a rich and interesting history that you can learn more about when you move into your new house rental here! It's located on the Washington side of the Columbia River and is a scenic wonderland with the lowlands and gorgeous prairie leading up to the Columbia River Gorge. You can see Mount Hood rising out of the Cascade Mountains in the background. A breathtaking sight!
If you're trying to find apartments in Washougal, congratulations on picking one fantastic place to live! Moving here is an exciting endeavor and you'll find yourself rewarded with friendly people, beautiful sights and a reasonable cost of living all around. You'll have your choice of small homes or hi rise apartments here and no matter what you choose, you'll almost be guaranteed a picture-perfect view. Before you move, ask yourself what you want from your new home and what kind of area you want to live in. This will help you narrow down your search and save you time on your hunt. Do you want to live in an all utilities paid apartment? Do you prefer a stand-alone property or something in a big apartment complex? Do you like having a big yard for you and your dog to run around in or do you prefer to have more neighbors around to chat with on your way in and out of your house? These are all important things to consider as you decide where you're going to end up living!
In order to rent an apartment in Washougal, you're going to want to allow yourself a little extra time. Vacancy rates are fairly low here and the properties are mostly owner-occupied. That doesn't mean that you won't be able to find an awesome rental unit here, but it does mean that it might take a little more time than if you were looking someplace with a great renter's market.
Consider spending as much time here as possible before you move to get to know more about the city and to get a feel for what is available. Try to make a lot of appointments with landlords to check out different kinds of apartments. This will give you a good idea of what is available and what the going rates are for places here. When you go to your appointments with various landlords, bring along a folder with all the documents you're going to need. These include your credit report, a copy of your ID, your bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references and anything else your landlord requires. It's always a good idea to show up prepared to rent in case you find a place you absolutely love! Also, don't forget to bring your checkbook along, too. That way you can slap down a deposit check on an apartment right away.
Washougal is a distant suburb of Portland and it is very much its own city. Depending on where you live, you can take advantage of the different benefits of living here! Here's a little more info about the different neighborhoods in the city.
33rd Street / 410th Avenue: This area is the northernmost part of Washougal and is less densely populated than the center of town. The beautiful Washougal River runs right through it and many residents like to find property here to take advantage of how pretty the river is all year-round. It's mostly residential with a lot of small, winding streets and tiny subdivisions.
Highway 14: This area is quiet and serene and is home to the Two Rivers Heritage Museum. The Pendleton Washougal Mill outlet store is also located here, a favorite of locals and visitors alike. You'll also find the Orchard Hills Golf and Country Club, what some people believe to be the prettiest place in all of Washougal!
Columbia River Waterfront: This is one of the most popular areas of town. Whether you're strolling along the waterfront for exercise or sitting down to have a bite at the popular Puffin Caf, you can see tug boats plugging along the beautiful river and the mountains in the background. You'll be close to all the great shops, cafes, galleries and the town's five bars if you live near here!
The Washougal River is also a sight to behold, and it's not just pretty to look at either. It's also known for being one of the premier salmon and steelhead rivers in the state.
There are quite a few public parks in Washougal, such as Angelo Park, Beaver Park and Campen Creek Park where you can relax in the sun or head for an afternoon picnic!
For a little history, you can visit the Two Rivers Heritage Museum in town. This charming little facility offers insight into the history of Washougal.
Portland is only 15 minutes away and provides easy access to the Portland International Airport, if you need to get out of town.
There are plenty of restaurants and cafes to take care of your hunger, but living in Washougal is really a feast for the eyes!