94 Apartments for rent in Washougal, WA

Moving to Washougal

If you're trying to find apartments in Washougal, congratulations on picking one fantastic place to live! Moving here is an exciting endeavor and you'll find yourself rewarded with friendly people, beautiful sights and a reasonable cost of living all around. You'll have your choice of small homes or hi rise apartments here and no matter what you choose, you'll almost be guaranteed a picture-perfect view. Before you move, ask yourself what you want from your new home and what kind of area you want to live in. This will help you narrow down your search and save you time on your hunt. Do you want to live in an all utilities paid apartment? Do you prefer a stand-alone property or something in a big apartment complex? Do you like having a big yard for you and your dog to run around in or do you prefer to have more neighbors around to chat with on your way in and out of your house? These are all important things to consider as you decide where you're going to end up living!

In order to rent an apartment in Washougal, you're going to want to allow yourself a little extra time. Vacancy rates are fairly low here and the properties are mostly owner-occupied. That doesn't mean that you won't be able to find an awesome rental unit here, but it does mean that it might take a little more time than if you were looking someplace with a great renter's market.

Consider spending as much time here as possible before you move to get to know more about the city and to get a feel for what is available. Try to make a lot of appointments with landlords to check out different kinds of apartments. This will give you a good idea of what is available and what the going rates are for places here. When you go to your appointments with various landlords, bring along a folder with all the documents you're going to need. These include your credit report, a copy of your ID, your bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references and anything else your landlord requires. It's always a good idea to show up prepared to rent in case you find a place you absolutely love! Also, don't forget to bring your checkbook along, too. That way you can slap down a deposit check on an apartment right away.