Last updated June 13 2020

94 Apartments for rent in Washougal, WA

Verified

Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Parc East
4290 Addy Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc East Apartments in Washougal, Washington, offers pet friendly two bedroom apartments. Our spacious homes feature black and silver appliances, wood-style flooring, large patios, and detached garages.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1414 B E 6TH
1414 E Street, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
981 52nd St
981 52nd Street, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3348 sqft
981 52nd St Available 07/01/20 Amazing Columbia River and territorial views, makes this a MUST SEE! - This beautiful home features giant windows with an incredible view of the Columbia River Gorge.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
250 7th Court
250 7th Court, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
250 7th Court, Washougal - Property Id: 49546 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49546 Property Id 49546 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829943)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1404 B E 6TH
1404 B Street, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
Single level living duplex - A newly built 2019, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,472 square foot duplex in Deer Park. This home has a wonderful open floor concept. The kitchen has stainless steel appliance and a wonderful island...

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
697 32nd Street Unit #2
697 32nd Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
980 sqft
697 32nd Street Unit #2 Available 06/05/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Condo with Two Detached Garages Paid Utilties Include Water/Sewer/Garbage - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
Results within 1 mile of Washougal
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River View Apartments in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1016 NE 3rd Ave.
1016 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1175 sqft
Camas Charmer with 3 Bedrooms - Camas Bungalow, 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Two of the bedrooms are downstairs. This home offers, stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, range and dishwasher, granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Washougal
Last updated June 13
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,289
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Last updated June 13
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated June 13
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Last updated June 13
$
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow Apartments
2079 Southwest 257th Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
985 sqft
Kings Meadow is conveniently located within minutes of I-84, Mt. Hood Community College, Downtown Troutdale and Reynolds High School.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Hampton Heights
518 SW 257th Ave, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
975 sqft
Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other.
Last updated June 12
Gresham-Northeast
Contact for Availability
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
603 SE Harlow Ave
603 Southeast Harlow Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
908 sqft
Adorable, Bright and Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1664640?source=marketing Just the right size for cozy living.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3231 NW Julia Street
3231 Northwest Julia Street, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1120 sqft
3231 NW Julia Street Available 07/01/20 Charming One Level Camas Home - Must see to appreciate this cute home. Many updates throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Open concept. Private backyard with garden beds. AC. Camas schools! (RLNE4492695)

Last updated June 13
Brenton Street
1 Unit Available
226 NW 14th Ave.
226 Northwest 14th Avenue, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Camas 2 Bedroom Bungalow with EV Charging - Camas Bungalow, 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Covered porch. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen offers; refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. Garage/shop, 800 sq ft (20x40), with lights and power.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3321 NW Grass Valley Dr.
3321 Northwest Grass Valley Drive, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
- (RLNE4202557)

Last updated June 13
Gresham-Northeast
1 Unit Available
1585 NE Kane Dr.
1585 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
780 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome Near MHCC - ***APPLICATION PENDING*** Self Guided Tours - https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3617 NE Quince Way
3617 NE Quince Way, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2132 sqft
Brand New 4-bedrrom / 2.5-bath in Camas - Beautiful brand new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Camas near Woodburn Elementary School. (HOME COMES UNFURNISHED) - 4-bedrooms - 2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4271 NW Sage Loop
4271 Northwest Sage Loop, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1860 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - $2200 p.m - Property Id: 179797 A spacious, well laid out, open-plan townhome for rent available by November 30! This house meets ADA requirements! Hardwood floors on the entire first floor.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3820 NW 24th Avenue
3820 Northwest 24th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1819 sqft
Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.

Median Rent in Washougal

Last updated Aug. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Washougal is $1,179, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,391.
Studio
$1,060
1 Bed
$1,179
2 Beds
$1,391
3+ Beds
$2,025
City GuideWashougal
Washougal sits in between the Washougal River and the mighty Columbia River. The Native Americans had it right: Washougal means the place of the "rushing water."

Washougal is a city in Clark County, Washington, with a population of 14,095, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. The city was incorporated in 1908 so it has a rich and interesting history that you can learn more about when you move into your new house rental here! It's located on the Washington side of the Columbia River and is a scenic wonderland with the lowlands and gorgeous prairie leading up to the Columbia River Gorge. You can see Mount Hood rising out of the Cascade Mountains in the background. A breathtaking sight!

Moving to Washougal

If you're trying to find apartments in Washougal, congratulations on picking one fantastic place to live! Moving here is an exciting endeavor and you'll find yourself rewarded with friendly people, beautiful sights and a reasonable cost of living all around. You'll have your choice of small homes or hi rise apartments here and no matter what you choose, you'll almost be guaranteed a picture-perfect view. Before you move, ask yourself what you want from your new home and what kind of area you want to live in. This will help you narrow down your search and save you time on your hunt. Do you want to live in an all utilities paid apartment? Do you prefer a stand-alone property or something in a big apartment complex? Do you like having a big yard for you and your dog to run around in or do you prefer to have more neighbors around to chat with on your way in and out of your house? These are all important things to consider as you decide where you're going to end up living!

In order to rent an apartment in Washougal, you're going to want to allow yourself a little extra time. Vacancy rates are fairly low here and the properties are mostly owner-occupied. That doesn't mean that you won't be able to find an awesome rental unit here, but it does mean that it might take a little more time than if you were looking someplace with a great renter's market.

Consider spending as much time here as possible before you move to get to know more about the city and to get a feel for what is available. Try to make a lot of appointments with landlords to check out different kinds of apartments. This will give you a good idea of what is available and what the going rates are for places here. When you go to your appointments with various landlords, bring along a folder with all the documents you're going to need. These include your credit report, a copy of your ID, your bank statements, pay stubs, letter of employment, references and anything else your landlord requires. It's always a good idea to show up prepared to rent in case you find a place you absolutely love! Also, don't forget to bring your checkbook along, too. That way you can slap down a deposit check on an apartment right away.

Neighborhoods of Washougal

Washougal is a distant suburb of Portland and it is very much its own city. Depending on where you live, you can take advantage of the different benefits of living here! Here's a little more info about the different neighborhoods in the city.

33rd Street / 410th Avenue: This area is the northernmost part of Washougal and is less densely populated than the center of town. The beautiful Washougal River runs right through it and many residents like to find property here to take advantage of how pretty the river is all year-round. It's mostly residential with a lot of small, winding streets and tiny subdivisions.

Highway 14: This area is quiet and serene and is home to the Two Rivers Heritage Museum. The Pendleton Washougal Mill outlet store is also located here, a favorite of locals and visitors alike. You'll also find the Orchard Hills Golf and Country Club, what some people believe to be the prettiest place in all of Washougal!

Columbia River Waterfront: This is one of the most popular areas of town. Whether you're strolling along the waterfront for exercise or sitting down to have a bite at the popular Puffin Caf, you can see tug boats plugging along the beautiful river and the mountains in the background. You'll be close to all the great shops, cafes, galleries and the town's five bars if you live near here!

Living in Washougal

The Washougal River is also a sight to behold, and it's not just pretty to look at either. It's also known for being one of the premier salmon and steelhead rivers in the state.

There are quite a few public parks in Washougal, such as Angelo Park, Beaver Park and Campen Creek Park where you can relax in the sun or head for an afternoon picnic!

For a little history, you can visit the Two Rivers Heritage Museum in town. This charming little facility offers insight into the history of Washougal.

Portland is only 15 minutes away and provides easy access to the Portland International Airport, if you need to get out of town.

There are plenty of restaurants and cafes to take care of your hunger, but living in Washougal is really a feast for the eyes!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Washougal?
In Washougal, the median rent is $1,060 for a studio, $1,179 for a 1-bedroom, $1,391 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,025 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Washougal, check out our monthly Washougal Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Washougal?
Some of the colleges located in the Washougal area include Lewis & Clark College, Clackamas Community College, Mt Hood Community College, Oregon Health & Science University, and Pacific University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Washougal?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Washougal from include Portland, Vancouver, Beaverton, Gresham, and Hillsboro.

