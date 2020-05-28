All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Colony Park

3541 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy · (503) 766-5046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3541 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97221
Bridlemile

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colony Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
carport
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
playground
Enjoy 1075 or 1250 square feet with very open floor plans. We are conveniently located near shopping, bus line and OHSU. The units are freshly painted and have hardwood laminate floors.\n\n \n\nAll units have energy efficient windows to save on your electric bill. Storage and Carports are available for rent. All units have a dishwasher, refrigerator, kitchen disposal and all units are Cable Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 month, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant 18 years old and over.
Deposit: Security deposit: $500 minimum to equal amount of rent. $300 Execution Deposit if needed and applied toward first month's rent.
Additional: 2 Bd $35 monthly WSG or 3 Bd $45 monthly WSG. Renter's insurance required based on the use of items that could cause damage to the property.
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: Storage available at $20 per month. Approximate size, 5x6. Tenant provides lock.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colony Park have any available units?
Colony Park has 2 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Colony Park have?
Some of Colony Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colony Park currently offering any rent specials?
Colony Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colony Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Colony Park is pet friendly.
Does Colony Park offer parking?
Yes, Colony Park offers parking.
Does Colony Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colony Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colony Park have a pool?
No, Colony Park does not have a pool.
Does Colony Park have accessible units?
No, Colony Park does not have accessible units.
Does Colony Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colony Park has units with dishwashers.
