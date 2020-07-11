96 Apartments for rent in Portland, OR with move-in specials
"Well Portland, Oregon and sloe gin fizz. If that ain't love then tell me what is." (-Loretta Lynn, "Portland Oregon")
Portland, where the dream of the 90s is still alive! Whether you’re an outdoor sports guru interested in maximizing your time on mountain and coast or a caffeinated fashionista joining the hipster pilgrimage, Portland, Oregon, is a fun and funky place to inhabit. But the intention to be a Portlander is only part of the formula; you still need a place to crash, right? Let’s find you a flippin’ sweet apartment.
Having trouble with Craigslist Portland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Portland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Portland apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.