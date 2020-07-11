96 Apartments for rent in Portland, OR with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Old Town Chinatown
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,320
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Buckman
Modera Belmont
685 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,351
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1061 sqft
Within a modern, walkable community. Outstanding onsite amenities include a fitness studio, game room and on-demand classes. These eco-friendly homes feature designer lighting and large windows. Easy access to the city.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1064 sqft
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
5 Units Available
Richmond
Division Street Lofts
4725 SE Division St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,100
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Controlled access community located in the Richmond area near Mt. Tabor Park. Interior upgrades include built-in USB ports, quartz countertops, wine racks, and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Sofi Forest Heights
1940 NW Miller Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,623
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1035 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with easy access to Hwy. 26, Hwy. 217, Timberland Town Center. Modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Community offers gym, hot tub, dog park, bbq/grill, parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
9 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1186 sqft
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Pearl
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Kerns
Axcess 15
1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
974 sqft
Axcess 15 redefines luxury. Located in the heart of the trendy Lloyd District, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are consistently rated among the best in the Portland, OR area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 04:20pm
$
5 Units Available
Hillsdale
Sharrita Villa
2310 Southwest Bertha Boulevard, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Just minutes Hillside City Park, I-5 and the shopping district of Multnomah Village in Southwest Portland. One- and two-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, large closets and private deck/patio. Seasonal pool and onsite parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
75 Units Available
Boise
Revere
3309 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,300
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
959 sqft
BRAND NEW, modern apartments on Mississippi Ave., now leasing for immediate move-in! Get ready to Live Loud and True at North Portland's most vibrant new community.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
28 Units Available
Kerns
Broadstone Tempo
80 Northeast 14th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,509
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1068 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 03:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Nob Hill
Marcella Apartments
2151 Northwest Johnson Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,049
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
WELCOME HOME TO MARCELLA\nLocated in the heart of the NW Alphabet District, youll find yourself steps from everything your heart desires.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Buckman
East of Eleven
310 Southeast 12th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
643 sqft
Situated in Southeast Portland, East of Eleven offers surprising details, bright open spaces and intentional amenities giving an escape to Portlanders looking for a space to live authenticaly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
Lloyd District
The Cornerstone
1425 Northeast 7th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,300
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
964 sqft
Live in the heart of Portland's Lloyd District, a neighborhood that lies across the Willamette River from downtown Portland and is easily accessible by the MAX light rail, the Streetcar, and several Tri-Met bus routes.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
4 Units Available
Bridgeton
Harbour Court
910 N Harbour Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1115 sqft
Within walking distance of North Portland Harbor, enjoy a fireplace, in-unit laundry, and modern appliances along with a 24-hour gym, hot tub, key fob access, pool, courtyard, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Kerns
The Yard
22 NE 2nd Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,540
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1042 sqft
Elegant homes with granite counters, bike racks, and city views. Have a meal at the on-site restaurant or relax in the lounge. Near Knot Springs Spa and Portland Saturday Market. By bus and streetcar stops.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Buckman
Ella Marie Apartments
1205 Southeast Morrison Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,499
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ella Marie is sophisticated living in Portland’s newly-evolving Central Eastside.Throughout a mix of warehouses and industrial buildings you will find emerging microbreweries, restaurants and never-ending ways to spend your time.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
17 Units Available
The Dianne Apartments
535 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1127 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off I-405. Apartments have hardwood floors, laundry, and a patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill
The Celine
2330 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,499
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1053 sqft
The Celine is a brand new 4 story community sitting on the corner of NW Raleigh and trendy NW 23rd. Apartments homes feature extra large floor plans, 10 foot ceilings and oversize windows.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
44 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
4 Units Available
West Portland Park
Quail Ridge Apartments
4735 SW Luradel St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Whether you are moving down the street, across town, or from another state, we offer well maintained apartments that are professionally managed. We are conveniently located minutes from I-5 and Hwy 217, shopping, dining, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
12 Units Available
Pearl
Pearl Studios
1430 Pettygrove St, Portland, OR
Studio
$985
306 sqft
Pearl Studios Apartments is located in the renowned Pearl District, walking distance of Portland's favorite restaurants, shopping, groceries, nightlife, parks, educational institutes, bookstores, transit and so much more.
City Guide for Portland, OR

"Well Portland, Oregon and sloe gin fizz. If that ain't love then tell me what is." (-Loretta Lynn, "Portland Oregon")

Portland, where the dream of the 90s is still alive! Whether you’re an outdoor sports guru interested in maximizing your time on mountain and coast or a caffeinated fashionista joining the hipster pilgrimage, Portland, Oregon, is a fun and funky place to inhabit. But the intention to be a Portlander is only part of the formula; you still need a place to crash, right? Let’s find you a flippin’ sweet apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Portland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Portland, OR

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Portland apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Portland apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

