Pacific
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near Pacific
Karen's Korner
4204 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,080
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Karen's Korner is the perfect place to call home. You'll enjoy total quiet and comfort at Karen's Korner.
Garden Court Plaza Apartments
2747 20th Place, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Garden Court Plaza Apts - Single Level Apartment Home in Historic Forest Grove - Beautifully maintained 32-unit apartment home community in historic Forest Grove, Oregon.
Jesse Quinn Apartments
1837 Pacific Avenue, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
$1,295
792 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1068 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jesse Quinn Apartments in Forest Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Clark District
Parkview Grove Apartments
1655 Douglas Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
1655 Douglas St Available 07/18/20 Parkview Grove *Fully Remodeled* A great place to live, learn, work and play! Call today for a tour. - Updated and spacious pet-friendly apartment available soon.
3107 Periwinkle St.
3107 Periwinkle Street, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1268 sqft
3107 Periwinkle Street ~ Large Fenced Yard! - This Cute and Comfortable 2-story home on the corner lot is 1268 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. New Carpet and Vinyl Flooring! Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and disposal.
1819 Elm St
1819 Elm Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
One-level duplex, 2 bedrooms/1 bath w/washer/dryer hook-ups. Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove included. Off-street parking available. Private fenced grass area and deck, plus locking tool shed for storables. Rent includes water/sewer.
2122 Rhodora St.
2122 Rhodora Street, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Super cute 3 Bedroom 1 bath Duplex in Forest Grove Oregon. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. Fenced area and laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups. 1 year lease, $1,695 per month, includes yard maintenance. $1,895 security deposit.
Walker-Naylor District
2114 A. Street
2114 A Street, Forest Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
862 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom attached home located in Forest Grove. Easy walk to Pacific University, shopping, and restaurants. One level, all appliances included plus a private back yard! Water/Sewer/Garbage paid by owner.
2628 Princeton Place
2628 Princeton Place, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1292 sqft
PHOTOS COMING SOON! Newer construction home in Casey Meadows neighborhood in Forest Grove! This home is just minutes to Pacific University and all downtown Forest Grove has to offer! Easy commute to Hillsboro, Beaverton and Portland.
